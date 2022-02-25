Yet more standards complaints lodged against Hove councillor

A Tory councillor who has twice been found in breach of the code of conduct is facing fresh complaints about three more occasions of offensive social media activity.

Hove councillor Robert Nemeth posted a story on his Facebook page this week with the inaccurate claim that Brighton schools had told students not to say mum and dad.

When informed by several parents with children at the school that this was not true, he refused to take it down, instead saying it was up to people to make up their own mind.

The schools have since revealed they have received threats as a result of the story.

Councillor Nemeth has also been reported over a series of offensive tweets he made to and about local cycling campaigners last year, in which he referred to them as “sneering”, “single-issue fanatics”, “obnoxious” and “nutcases”.

He also suggested that if they were in danger from cars on the road, this was because of what they said on Twitter.

And Brighton and Hove News understands he may have been reported for having liked offensive Facebook posts in anti-cyclist and anti-Green groups, one of which called on Green councillors to be put in prison because of controversial CRT anti-racism training in schools.

One of the parents who has complained over this week’s posts about schools, Dominic Forristal, said: “Despite this being the season for political campaigning, it is important our children are not brought into this.

“Teachers have been working hard for years to ensure children from what he might consider ‘non-traditional’ families aren’t made to feel excluded.

“It is a lie to say teachers have been banned from saying mum and dad and I know that to be the case.

“He seems more interested these past few months in energising his base than representing the diverse community he represents – solely with the purpose of gaining one or two votes with no regard for the consequences of the division he sows.”

The council’s code of conduct for members (councillors) states that they should treat all persons fairly and with respect.

Breaches are investigated by the council and the vast majority are resolved without needing to go before the council’s standards panel.

The panel has only met twice since 2015, and on both occasions Councillor Nemeth was the subject of the hearing, and was found to have breached the code.

In 2017, Councillor Nemeth was found to have breached the code when he falsely accused then-council leader Warren Morgan of lying about Hove Library.

In 2020, he was again found to have breached it when he inaccurately claimed the council had “faked” rough sleeper figures.

However, there are little or no consequences for any breaches. On the last occasion, all the panel could do was ask the Conservative group leader Steve Bell to talk to Councillor Nemeth.

Before he was first elected in 2014, he came under fire for complaining on Twitter about how people committing suicide are an inconvenience to commuters.

Brighton and Hove News approached Councillor Nemeth for comment. He had not replied at the time of publication.

We also asked the local Conservative press office and group leader Councillor Steve Bell if they could clarify in which capacity Councillor Nemeth – who is not on the council’s education committee and is not a ward councillor for any of the schools – contacted headteachers, which he told parents he had done.

We asked if it is the group’s belief that children are being told they can’t say mum and dad – and whether it respects the council’s standards procedures.

They had not responded at the time of publication.