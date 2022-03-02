Police investigate ‘assault’ of BBC reporter at Brighton Station



Police are investigating the alleged assault of a BBC reporter by a young boy at Brighton Station yesterday evening.

Lucinda Adam was reporting on yesterday’s rail fare hikes when the boy, who appeared to be of primary school age, started dancing around behind her.

Ms Adam said she the boy’s mum was across the road “egging him on”.

He then shoved her hard in the back before running away into the station.

Today, Sussex Police confirmed they were investigating the incident, and were in touch with Ms Adam.

A spokesman said: “Police received a third-party report of an assault in Queens Road, Brighton on Tuesday evening (1 March).

“Contact has been made with the victim and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1433 of 01/03.”

Yesterday, Ms Adam tweeted: “Reporting live from #Brighton tonight when a young boy about 8 started mucking about waving his arms behind me. We’ve all been there, but then he shoved me hard in the back before running off.

“The saddest part is his mum was across the road egging him on and you can hear her howling with laughter. It’s not funny, it’s assault while someone is doing their job. Where has kindness gone?

“Thank you to the friends and viewers who have messaged me both publicly and privately to ask if I’m ok. I’m fine thanks, just a bit shaken, quite angry and a bit sad.”