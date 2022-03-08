BREAKING NEWS

Synthpop legends Blancmange announce Brighton date

Posted On 08 Mar 2022 at 9:20 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Blancmange are heading back to Brighton (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Synthpop legends Blancmange are certainly planning ahead this time around, as they have announced a large 27-date UK tour titled ‘Private View’ which takes in a return back to the Concorde 2. They last performed there on 17th November 2021 (Read our review HERE).

Concorde 2 will again host the Blancmange concert (pic Andy Sturmey) (click pic to enlarge)

The new date announced for Brighton is Friday 9th December 2022. You can purchase your tickets HERE and HERE.

Neil Arthur (centre) from Blancmange with son Kincaid (right) and yours truly (left) (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Blancmange is spearheaded by Neil Arthur who has been coming to Brighton for many years. I even grabbed ticket number 001 when I saw them live back in 1982 at the New Regent, which used to be down West Street. Back in those days Blancmange was Neil Arthur and Stephen Luscombe and they achieved Top 10 singles status with 1982’s ‘Living On A Ceiling’ ‘Blind Vision’ (1983) and ‘Don’t Tell Me’ (1984) and their second album ‘Mange Tout’ (1984) also hit the Top 10 albums. However, their debut ‘Happy Families’ debut album is an absolute classic! A must for every synth music fan! It’s included as part of this special ‘Blanc Tapes Vinyl Boxset’.

My cherished Blancmange ticket from 40 years ago (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Sadly Stephen Luscombe is no longer a part of Blancmange due to ill health, but their sound remains true to what it always was. In fact if anything, it’s a tad meatier these days, with the 2020Mindsetand 2018 ‘Wanderlust’ albums being classic examples.

Stephen Mallinder (top left to bottom right) with Simon Raymonde at Bella Union, performing with Wrangler in Hove, with Benge and yours truly, and with Wrangler in Hove (all pics Nick Linazasoro)

Support for the Brighton concert date will be none other than ex-Cabaret Voltaire co-founder Stephen Mallinder, who is now also in Wrangler with John Grant, Benge (from John Foxx & The Maths) and Phil Winter (from Tunng).

Find out more about Blancmange visit www.blancmange.co.uk

Tour flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Mayor baffled by repeated references to mediaeval terrorists at Brighton council meeting

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com