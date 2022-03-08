Synthpop legends Blancmange announce Brighton date

Synthpop legends Blancmange are certainly planning ahead this time around, as they have announced a large 27-date UK tour titled ‘Private View’ which takes in a return back to the Concorde 2. They last performed there on 17th November 2021 (Read our review HERE).

The new date announced for Brighton is Friday 9th December 2022. You can purchase your tickets HERE and HERE.

Blancmange is spearheaded by Neil Arthur who has been coming to Brighton for many years. I even grabbed ticket number 001 when I saw them live back in 1982 at the New Regent, which used to be down West Street. Back in those days Blancmange was Neil Arthur and Stephen Luscombe and they achieved Top 10 singles status with 1982’s ‘Living On A Ceiling’ ‘Blind Vision’ (1983) and ‘Don’t Tell Me’ (1984) and their second album ‘Mange Tout’ (1984) also hit the Top 10 albums. However, their debut ‘Happy Families’ debut album is an absolute classic! A must for every synth music fan! It’s included as part of this special ‘Blanc Tapes Vinyl Boxset’.

Sadly Stephen Luscombe is no longer a part of Blancmange due to ill health, but their sound remains true to what it always was. In fact if anything, it’s a tad meatier these days, with the 2020 ‘Mindset’ and 2018 ‘Wanderlust’ albums being classic examples.

Support for the Brighton concert date will be none other than ex-Cabaret Voltaire co-founder Stephen Mallinder, who is now also in Wrangler with John Grant, Benge (from John Foxx & The Maths) and Phil Winter (from Tunng).

Find out more about Blancmange visit www.blancmange.co.uk