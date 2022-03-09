Sunflower Bean announce return to Brighton

New York trio Sunflower Bean – vocalist and bassist Julia Cumming (she/her), guitarist and vocalist Nick Kivlen (he/him), and drummer Olive Faber (she/they) – recently announced their long-awaited new album, ‘Headful Of Sugar’. The band previewed the record with ‘Baby Don’t Cry’ and lead single ‘Who Put You Up to This?’

Today the band shared their next single, ‘Roll The Dice’, premiered by BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo as the ‘Hottest Record In The World’. It features Cumming and Kivlen singing in unison and culminates with careening feedback and a spry piano part crash through a static wall of sound. An indictment of the so-called American Dream, ‘Roll The Dice’ was written about how many young adults now need side-hustles to secure their futures. The band explains, “Almost everyone we know struggles with money. The traditional routes towards success and stability in America have severely narrowed. The only way to get ahead is to take big risks and roll the dice.” The video for ‘Roll The Dice’ sees Sunflower Bean continue on the cinematic journey that began with ‘Who Put You Up To This?’

Headful of Sugar will be released on 6th May via Lucky Number, and follows Sunflower Bean navigating the agony and ecstasy of contemporary American life. “Tomorrow is not promised, no tour is promised, no popularity is promised, no health or money is promised,” bassist/vocalist Julia Cumming says. “Why not make what you want to make on your own terms? Why not make a record that makes you want to dance? Why not make a record that makes you want to scream?” A psychedelic headrush designed to be played loud with the windows down, ‘Headful Of Sugar’ was produced and mixed by UMO’s Jacob Portrait, co-engineered by Olive Faber and Portrait, and recorded between Electric Lady and Sunflower Bean Studios.

Pre-order ‘Headful Of Sugar’ HERE.

Sunflower Bean are known for their singular live performances, which has seen them perform at major festivals like Glastonbury, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Reading & Leeds, and tour with the likes of Beck, Cage The Elephant, Interpol, Courtney Barnett, The Pixies, The Kills, DIIV, Courtney Barnett, and Wolf Alice, and even open for Bernie Sanders during his primary campaign rallies.

Now, the band is gearing up to get back on the road for a massive Spring tour in support of ‘Headful Of Sugar’. They will be performing live in Brighton on Monday 11th April at the Concorde 2 – Get your tickets HERE and HERE.

Find out more at www.sunflowerbeanband.com