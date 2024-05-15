A man suffered a “significant” head injury in an attack in Brighton at breakfast-time this morning (Wednesday 15 May).

Sussex Police are trying to find the assailant and warned people in the Upper Lewes Road area to expect an increased police presence during the search.

The force said: “Police were called to a property in Upper Lewes Road, Brighton, at around 8.30am on Wednesday (15 May) to a report of a man having been assaulted.

“He has been taken into the care of the ambulance service, having suffered a significant head injury.

“An extensive search to locate and arrest a suspect is under way and there will be an increased police presence in the immediate area while this is ongoing.”