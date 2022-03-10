Council explores acoustic cameras to tackle noisy cars

The council is exploring the possibility of using acoustic cameras to catch excessively noisy cars and motorbikes on the city’s streets.

Brighton and Hove City Council says it seeking more information about the cameras, which are being used in Kensington and Chelsea to fine noisy motorists £100.

The cameras have caught 289 motorists driving at more than 100 decibels – well over the legal limit of 72dBs for cars registered since 2016, and 74dB from 2007-2016.

A council spokesperson said: “We have made preliminary enquiries to try to find out more about these noise cameras, and we are also aware of government trials.

“However, at this stage our interest is purely exploratory.

“If at a later stage it was felt to be an idea worth pursuing, officers would prepare a paper for councillors to consider with costings and information about the possible pros and cons of such a scheme.

“If people do suffer from vehicle noise due to anti-social driving they can contact the police about it”

The Sunday Times reported that Kensington and Chelsea now wants to increase the fines to £400 after expanding the scheme from a Knightsbridge pilot to cover the whole borough in November.

It said between June 2021 and February 2022, almost 10,000 vehicles were caught – with BMW drivers topping the list, followed by Lamborghini, Mercedes, Ferrari, Audi and Land Rover drivers.

Westminster has also started a similar scheme, and caught a motorist hitting 111.1dBs – just over the average human pain threshold, and similar to a helicopter taking off.

Emergency vehicles and those sounding their horn to avoid a collision are not fined.

In January, Westminster cameras filmed 100 cars performing doughnuts near to the Royal Albert Hall in the early hours, prompting a police investigation.

The Department for Transport recently conducted trials near a café popular with motorcyclists in Hampshire.