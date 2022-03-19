BREAKING NEWS

Tangerine Dream all set for rare Brighton concert

Posted On 19 Mar 2022 at 11:48 am
By :
Comment: 0

Tangerine Dream are coming to Brighton

The New York Times have referred to Tangerine Dream as “The world’s leading synth band”. This is a really bold statement when you think of the likes of Kraftwerk and Depeche Mode to name just two. But clearly with this German electronic music group being founded in West Berlin in as early as 1967, they might just have a point.

Tangerine Dream’s 2019 album

Tangerine Dream were set to play live at the popular Concorde 2 on Brighton seafront on Wednesday 9th June 2021, however due to the ongoing Covid situation, the date and venue were moved. They are now appearing in Brighton in a few days time on Wednesday 23rd March 2022 at the CHALK venue. Purchase your tickets HERE and HERE.

Despite a number of rotating members over the years, the band has achieved ongoing success. After releasing a huge number of records throughout the ’70s and ’80s, Tangerine Dream ultimately became synonymous with the “New Age” music genre.

Tangerine Dream

Prepare for lush soundscapes, atmospheric synth sequences and ambient layers to spill throughout the main space in this sound-and-light spectacle.

Local promoters Atom Presents are putting on this rare Brighton concert by the band, which is going under the banner of ‘Tangerine Dream – From Virgin To Quantum Years 2022’.

Grab your tickets HERE and HERE or from your usual ticket supplier before they sell out!

Gig flyer

What readers are saying

Categories

