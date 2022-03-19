BREAKING NEWS

‘Taste The Floor’ – new series of underground music events in Brighton

Posted On 19 Mar 2022 at 1:25 pm
The Green Door Store will be hosting ‘Taste The Floor’ (pic Nick Linazasoro)

There’s some exciting news for local gig goers from Blue Door Music Productions & Tantrum Zentrum in the guise of ‘Taste The Floor’, which with the assistance of Arts Council England, is a series of underground music events taking place at the ever popular Green Door Store in Brighton.

The aim of the events is twofold: firstly, to connect the new original artists with the more established acts in the genres of punk, electronica and Gothic rock, thus providing them with invaluable experience and future opportunities; secondly, to expose new and exciting underground music to both the existing fans and the wider audiences in general.

Here are the dates that you should add to your diary – Friday 17th June, Saturday 2nd July and Saturday 10th September.

The line-up for all three nights have already been confirmed!

‘Taste The Floor’ 17th June flyer

On Friday 17th June, it will feature a trio of acts. They are Iamwarface, Tantrum Zentrum and Warning Signal.

IAMWARFACE:
A Nu-Rock Band formed in Brighton 2016 by singer/producer Matt Warneford. The name is a cunning metaphor for his own original style of bombastic high-energy groove based electro-rock, which has been affectionately branded “Rocktronica” by none other than legendary Virgin Radio host Eddy Temple Morris.
www.iamwarface.com

TANTRUM ZENTRUM:
Tantrum Zentrum is a British/Canadian post-punk band from London. Inspired by both early 70s German rock and late 70s New York no-wave bands, they deliver sonic dissonance and poppy hooks with great energy and style.
tantrumzentrum.com

WARNING SIGNAL:
Three piece alt rock band from Brighton.
linktr.ee/warningsignal

Purchase your tickets HERE.

‘Taste The Floor’ 2nd July flyer

The Saturday 2nd July concert will feature Tangerinecat, Julia-Sophie, Leg Puppy and The Pink Diamond Revue.

TANGERINECAT:
tAngerinecAt are Eugene Purpurovsky and Paul Chilton – songwriters, producers, composers, and multi-instrumentalists based in Wales, UK. Their influences range from artists like Auktyon, Grazhdanskaya Oborona, Gesaffelstein, Son Lux, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, My Dying Bride, to the ethnic music of the Ukrainian Carpathian Mountains and the films of Sergey Parajanov.
www.tangerinecat.net

JULIA-SOPHIE:
Earning her place in the avant-pop sisterhood of FKA Twigs, Grimes, Half-Waif and Natasha Kahn, Julia-Sophie’s palette is a mix of the hot, liquid, cool and electric. For all her spectral vocals, ethereal refrains there’s something earthy & intimate.
linktr.ee/juliasophiex0x

LEG PUPPY:
South London’s Leg Puppy were originally formed amongst a backdrop of bingo callers, haunted rickety hotels, dancing goats and clown worshippers.
legpuppy.co.uk

THE PINK DIAMOND REVUE:
Spangly gold late 1950s LSD-inspired tripadelica.
www.thepinkdiamondrevue.com

Purchase your tickets HERE.

‘Taste The Floor’ 10th September flyer

The Saturday 10th September event will feature The Snake Corps, Paris Alexander and Autorotation.

THE SNAKE CORPS:
Formed in 1984 in the Post Punk era, The Snake Corps have become a cult band and are still performing gigs and recording their music.
www.thesnakecorps.net

PARIS ALEXANDER:
Singer songwriter and music producer. Long time collaborator with Antipole
parisalexander.bandcamp.com

AUTOROTATION:
A noisy industrial art rock trio from London. Mixing voices with acoustic and electronic instruments and visuals.
autorotation.bandcamp.com

Purchase your tickets HERE.

‘Taste The Floor’ flyer

