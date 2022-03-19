The Australian Pink Floyd Show adds Eastbourne date in addition to Brighton show

Selling over 4 million tickets worldwide and described by The Times as “The Gold Standard” and The Daily Mirror as “The Kings of the Genre”, The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide; played at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by Rick Wright. TAPFS is the leading and biggest show of its kind in the world.

Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection, this critically acclaimed show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for more than three decades. Always striving to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art, high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects. In addition and in true Pink Floyd fashion, there are several huge inflatables including a giant pig and their own unique Pink Kangaroo.

They have worked with Pink Floyd touring musicians like Guy Pratt, Durga McBroom and her sister Lorelei McBroom, as well as sound engineer Colin Norfield who worked with Pink Floyd during their ‘Division Bell’ tour and on David Gilmour’s solo tours.

Often described as being much more than a tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit. The band has played to sell out audiences throughout Europe, UK, America, Canada, South America and Russia.

With over 30 years of history, the world’s biggest, best and greatest Pink Floyd tribute show continues to delight its global fan base.

“For the record TAPFS are a phenomenon to be witnessed live… It’s almost enough to make you forget you haven’t been watching Pink Floyd, but a surrogate band” – Prog

“Probably the most popular tribute band in the world” – Sunday Times ‘Culture’

New for 2022 – ‘All That’s To Come’:

After celebrating more than 30 years of playing Pink Floyd music the whole world stopped in 2020 while the global pandemic caused the postponement or cancellation of live music. Now, with it’s time to shine on again as The Australian Pink Floyd Show returns with a new tour for 2022. They will be playing live at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 12th November 2022 and now due to demand, an extra date has been added at Eastbourne Congress Theatre for Wednesday 9th November.

Tickets are on sale via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk and via the venues – Brighton Centre HERE and Eastbourne Congress Theatre HERE.

The ‘All That’s To Come’ Tour will resume to bring to the stage the songs that mean so much to Pink Floyd fans all over the world. Representing music from every phase of Pink Floyd’s journey, from ‘Ummagumma’ to ‘The Division Bell’ and all points in between. This tour will once again reinforce TAPFS’s dedication to the heritage of Barrett, Waters, Gilmour, Wright and Mason with a show that pays sincere and genuine tribute to the legendary Pink Floyd productions. State of the art lighting and video, pinpoint lasers, gargantuan inflatables and flawless live sound that was the benchmark of Pink Floyd shows, TAPFS guarantees to deliver a memorable live experience.

2022 Tour Dates:

Sun 23 Oct 22 Stoke Regent Theatre

Mon 24 Oct 22 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tue 25 Oct 22 Bath Forum

Thu 27 Oct 22 Reading Hexagon

Fri 28 Oct 22 Swansea Arena

Sat 29 Oct 22 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Mon 31 Oct 22 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Tue 01 Nov 22 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thu 03 Nov 22 Sheffield City Hall

Fri 04 Nov 22 Manchester O2 Apollo

Sat 05 Nov 22 Newcastle O2 City Hall

Mon 07 Nov 22 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tue 08 Nov 22 Oxford New Theatre

Wed 09 Nov 22 Eastbourne Congress Theatre – new date

Fri 11 Nov 22 London Eventim Apollo

Sat 12 Nov 22 Brighton Centre

Sun 13 Nov 22 Milton Keynes Theatre

Tue 15 Nov 22 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Thu 17 Nov 22 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Fri 18 Nov 22 Harrogate Convention Centre

Sat 19 Nov 22 Hull Bonus Arena

Mon 21 Nov 22 Halifax Victoria Theatre

Tue 22 Nov 22 Blackburn King Georges Hall

Thu 24 Nov 22 Aberdeen Music Hall

Fri 25 Nov 22 Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sat 26 Nov 22 Edinburgh Usher Hall

Mon 28 Nov 22 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tue 29 Nov 22 Ipswich Regent

Thu 01 Dec 22 Guildford G Live

Fri 02 Dec 22 Bournemouth International Centre

Sat 03 Dec 22 Plymouth Pavilions

