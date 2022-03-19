The Australian Pink Floyd Show adds Eastbourne date in addition to Brighton show
Selling over 4 million tickets worldwide and described by The Times as “The Gold Standard” and The Daily Mirror as “The Kings of the Genre”, The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide; played at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by Rick Wright. TAPFS is the leading and biggest show of its kind in the world.
Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection, this critically acclaimed show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for more than three decades. Always striving to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art, high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects. In addition and in true Pink Floyd fashion, there are several huge inflatables including a giant pig and their own unique Pink Kangaroo.
They have worked with Pink Floyd touring musicians like Guy Pratt, Durga McBroom and her sister Lorelei McBroom, as well as sound engineer Colin Norfield who worked with Pink Floyd during their ‘Division Bell’ tour and on David Gilmour’s solo tours.
Often described as being much more than a tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit. The band has played to sell out audiences throughout Europe, UK, America, Canada, South America and Russia.
With over 30 years of history, the world’s biggest, best and greatest Pink Floyd tribute show continues to delight its global fan base.
“For the record TAPFS are a phenomenon to be witnessed live… It’s almost enough to make you forget you haven’t been watching Pink Floyd, but a surrogate band” – Prog
“Probably the most popular tribute band in the world” – Sunday Times ‘Culture’
New for 2022 – ‘All That’s To Come’:
After celebrating more than 30 years of playing Pink Floyd music the whole world stopped in 2020 while the global pandemic caused the postponement or cancellation of live music. Now, with it’s time to shine on again as The Australian Pink Floyd Show returns with a new tour for 2022. They will be playing live at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 12th November 2022 and now due to demand, an extra date has been added at Eastbourne Congress Theatre for Wednesday 9th November.
Tickets are on sale via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk and via the venues – Brighton Centre HERE and Eastbourne Congress Theatre HERE.
The ‘All That’s To Come’ Tour will resume to bring to the stage the songs that mean so much to Pink Floyd fans all over the world. Representing music from every phase of Pink Floyd’s journey, from ‘Ummagumma’ to ‘The Division Bell’ and all points in between. This tour will once again reinforce TAPFS’s dedication to the heritage of Barrett, Waters, Gilmour, Wright and Mason with a show that pays sincere and genuine tribute to the legendary Pink Floyd productions. State of the art lighting and video, pinpoint lasers, gargantuan inflatables and flawless live sound that was the benchmark of Pink Floyd shows, TAPFS guarantees to deliver a memorable live experience.
2022 Tour Dates:
Sun 23 Oct 22 Stoke Regent Theatre
Mon 24 Oct 22 Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Tue 25 Oct 22 Bath Forum
Thu 27 Oct 22 Reading Hexagon
Fri 28 Oct 22 Swansea Arena
Sat 29 Oct 22 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Mon 31 Oct 22 Cambridge Corn Exchange
Tue 01 Nov 22 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Thu 03 Nov 22 Sheffield City Hall
Fri 04 Nov 22 Manchester O2 Apollo
Sat 05 Nov 22 Newcastle O2 City Hall
Mon 07 Nov 22 Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tue 08 Nov 22 Oxford New Theatre
Wed 09 Nov 22 Eastbourne Congress Theatre – new date
Fri 11 Nov 22 London Eventim Apollo
Sat 12 Nov 22 Brighton Centre
Sun 13 Nov 22 Milton Keynes Theatre
Tue 15 Nov 22 Leicester De Montfort Hall
Thu 17 Nov 22 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
Fri 18 Nov 22 Harrogate Convention Centre
Sat 19 Nov 22 Hull Bonus Arena
Mon 21 Nov 22 Halifax Victoria Theatre
Tue 22 Nov 22 Blackburn King Georges Hall
Thu 24 Nov 22 Aberdeen Music Hall
Fri 25 Nov 22 Glasgow OVO Hydro
Sat 26 Nov 22 Edinburgh Usher Hall
Mon 28 Nov 22 Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tue 29 Nov 22 Ipswich Regent
Thu 01 Dec 22 Guildford G Live
Fri 02 Dec 22 Bournemouth International Centre
Sat 03 Dec 22 Plymouth Pavilions
Visit their official website HERE for further information.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.