NHS starts offering covid spring booster jabs in Brighton

The NHS has started its coronavirus spring booster jabs campaign this week in Brighton.

Thousands of people will be invited to book a spring covid-19 booster as the vaccination programme enters a new phase.

Eligible groups for spring boosters include care home residents, people who are 75 and over and those who are immunosuppressed aged 12 and over.

In line with new advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, the NHS covid-19 vaccination programme will contact people when it is their turn to be vaccinated.

In Brighton and Hove, spring booster vaccinations will take place at the main vaccination sites, including the Churchill Square Vaccination Centre and Brighton Racecourse as well as pop-ups across the area.

The Brighton and Hove Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “Roving vaccination teams will be visiting care homes to deliver boosters to the most vulnerable people from this week.

“Those eligible are being contacted directly and will be able to arrange an appointment at their local service.

“Once invited by the NHS, people will be able to book their appointments through the National Booking System either online or by calling NHS 119.

“Currently in Brighton and Hove, 80 per cent of people have had a booster vaccination and thousands of the city’s most vulnerable people are now eligible for a second booster as part of the next phase.

“In total, more than 3.8 million doses of covid-19 vaccination have been delivered in Sussex since the programme began in January 2021.”

Amy Galea, the senior responsible officer for the covid-19 vaccination programme in Sussex, said: “Once again, we’re pleased to be able to offer this invaluable protection to our most vulnerable people in Sussex.

“Following the success of the roll-out so far in Sussex, we are now offering over-75s and the most vulnerable a spring booster dose to top up their protection against this virus.

“There is no need to contact your local NHS – when you are eligible for your spring booster, we will be in touch so you can book your appointment.”