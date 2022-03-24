Three Brighton pubs sold in £16m deal



Three Brighton and Hove pubs have been sold as part of a deal worth £16.2 million.

Brighton Beach Club, The Walrus and The Lion and Lobster and two other pubs in Hampshire and Essex have been sold by City Pub Group.

The company came under fire last year when an employee claimed she had been sacked from The Walrus for refusing to come into work with covid symptoms.

City Pub Group said it was launching an investigation into the allegation, plus claims other staff members had been pressured to work with covid symptoms.

The new owners Portobello Starboard, owned by Portobello Brewery, bought 12 pubs in south London last year.

The transaction is expected to complete on 11 April, subject to the lease for Brighton Beach Club being successfully transferred.

Clive Watson, Chairman, said: “We have achieved a good price for these assets. The capital realised makes us debt free and in an excellent position to take advantage of the current market dislocation to further premiumise our estate and deliver long term growth through selected acquisition.”