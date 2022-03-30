Paddleboarders get into trouble by Palace Pier



A pair of paddleboarders got into trouble while sharing a board close to the Palace Pier while enjoying the last of the weekend’s sunshine.

The RNLI was called out to help the man and woman who were struggling to make it ashore 400m east of the pier.

The RNLI’s boat Random Harvest launched at 7.33pm in a failing light and a breezy offshore wind.

An initial sweep of the coast found no casualty. On the return leg of the search a paddle board was seen on the beach, with two people packing it away.

A crew was put ashore and it confirmed the pair been afloat and they had been struggling in the wind.

Brighton Lifeboat Operations Manager Roger Cohen said: “We are pleased that both paddleboarders were okay. When there is an offshore wind you can quickly find yourself a long way from the shore and it can be extremely difficult to get back as this lady found out.

“We understand that Stand Up Paddleboards are very popular at the moment and we are expecting to see many of them on the beaches this summer. We hope that people will take the proper precautions and steps to ensure that they can enjoy them safely on the water.”

The RNLI advises people using paddleboards to: