Rainbow paint used to jazz up area under the pier

Posted On 06 Apr 2022 at 9:29 am
Railings under the Palace Pier have been given a colourful makeover by traders in a bid to make the area more welcoming and wheelchair accessible.

Derek Wright, who runs the Madeira Drive Facebook group, organised the spruce up after speaking to nearby businesses about how shabby the area looks.

He approached councillors was given a total of £900 from their ward budgets – £400 from Queens Park councillor Clare Bailey and £250 each from Regency councillors Tom Druitt and Alex Phillips.

He said: “We wanted to get the passageway open more often, increasing footfall for both sides and enabling the mobility impaired who come by coach and park on Madeira Drive a logical exit.

“The traders are decorating their shutters as well.”

The painting was organised by Sarah Walpole from Sarah & Topsy, Eva Hellqvist from Oh So Swedish and Bogdan Nechifor from Restore Build Maintain.

Sarah said: “Eva and I were fed up with it looking so shabby and unloved. Derek asked me to come up with a rough idea so I thought a simple rainbow as it is very Brighton and joyful.

“We thought it would encourage the seafront office to keep it open in the day over the summer season to help aid people walking from east to west and back, particularly disabled people as they are faced with stairs currently.

“We are hoping to get the floor screeded too if any builders have left over materials from jobs or are willing to donate.

“Then it will be more nicer and level then we can put floor vinyls or paint designs throughout.”

If anyone can help with building materials, please contact Brighton and Hove City Council’s seafront development Tony Manuel on toni.manuel@brighton-hove.gov.uk or 01273 290394.

  1. Hove Guy 6 April 2022 at 9.53am Reply

    A good idea, but some better lighting, and security cameras (especially to deter the ubiquitous graffiti idiots) would help.

