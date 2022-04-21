Robinson shares his joy over Wisden accolade

Sussex and England pace bowler Ollie Robinson said that he was delighted to be named one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year.

He joined his team mates for the County Championship match at New Road even though he is unable to play as the result of infection and a fever.

Despite a dental infection, Robinson has been training with the side.

He said: “It is a reward for the hard work I’ve put in over the last few years at Sussex.

“Playing for England has been amazing. The summer I had was pretty special. The winter didn’t go how I or the team would have liked.

“But we are just trying to improve and get better and win games for England.”

Asked about his fitness issues, Robinson said: “I had a recurrence of a back spasm in Hobart in the last Test.

“Since then, I’ve been training hard again, got my back good and now I’m just building up to play for Sussex again and get ready for the summer.

“I got a little infection after seeing the dentist and it caused me to have a little bit of a fever and put me in bed for three days.

“It’s been a tough last game. I was hoping to play this game but now hopefully can play next week.”