IDER make a welcome return to Brighton

IDER + TIBERIUS B – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 2.5.22

Monday saw IDER return to Brighton with a lively and varied set. It’s a while since they’ve played Brighton as they confessed on introducing their debut single ‘Sorry’, when they apologised for not visiting the city on their last tour. This probably explained the anticipation in the crowd as they waited for the band to take the stage.

IDER are an electronic pop duo of singer-songwriters Megan Markwick and Lily Somerville. For their show they were joined by Ben Scott on drums. Megan and Lily alternated keyboard and synth with Lily playing guitar on some songs.

Regardless of who was playing which instrument, the key element and highlight throughout IDER’s performance was wonderful vocal harmonising by Megan and Lily. There is a clear working chemistry and friendship between the two former university students and flatmates. As shown when one of them jokingly said that only one of them could now sing ‘You’ve Got Your Whole Life Ahead of You Baby’, as it’s about how they felt in their (early) twenties. The quick light-hearted response was “But you can only sing it for another week or two.”.

While most of the lyrics are introspective and based on real experiences, this doesn’t imply a slow one-paced show, far from it. Their set was quite diverse in tempo with upbeat numbers and slower songs. It was a polished performance, with only one minor hitch. Ironically not one of the new songs from their new album ‘Shame’, but a much-played track ‘Body Love’. This didn’t detract from their performance. Megan and Lily joked about this, and the audience were forgiving, and seemed pleased to have the song played twice.

Overall, a very decent performance which went down very well with the enthusiastic audience.

IDER are:

Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Somerville (vocals, guitar, keyboard and synth)

Megan ‘Meg’ Markwick (vocals and synth)

Ben Scott (drums)

IDER setlist:

‘Cross Yourself’ (from 2021 ‘Shame’ album)

‘Cbb To B Sad’ (from 2021 ‘Shame’ album)

‘Brown Sugar’ (from 2019 ‘Emotional Education’ album)

‘You’ve Got Your Whole Life Ahead Of You Baby’ (from 2019 ‘Emotional Education’ album)

‘Knocked Up’ (from 2021 ‘Shame’ album)

‘Sorry’ (from 2016 ‘Sorry’ single)

‘Pulse’ (from 2016 ‘Pulse’ single)

‘Body Love’ (from 2019 ‘Emotional Education’ album)

‘Embarrassed’ (from 2021 ‘Shame’ album)

‘Waiting 17 03’ (from 2021 ‘Shame’ album)

‘Slide’ (from 2019 ‘Emotional Education’ album)

‘King Ruby’ (from 2016 ‘King Ruby’ single)

‘Saddest Generation’ (from 2019 ‘Emotional Education’ album)

‘W U Baby’ (from 2019 ‘Emotional Education’ album)

‘Bored’ (from 2021 ‘Shame’ album)

‘Mirror’ (from 2019 ‘Emotional Education’ album)

Find out more at weareider.com

The support was Tiberius B, a singer-songwriter from Canada. Born in London and then moving to a remote island in the pacific northwest of Canada.

A very diverse set from an artist who may still be finding their style. The set started slowly with ‘No Smoke’ a vocal simply accompanied by a guitar. It got livelier and more upbeat, as it progressed with keyboards and drum machines being introduced along with Harry, who was making only his second appearance with the band.

A good set from an artist, who shows some promise of a good future.

If you want to catch Tiberius B, they’ll be back in Brighton for The Great Escape Festival.

Tiberius B setlist

‘No Smoke’ (from 2021 ‘Stains’ mini album)

‘Green Heart’ (from 2021 ‘Stains’ mini album)

‘Stains’ (from 2021 ‘Stains’ mini album)

‘Steps’ (from 2021 ‘Stains’ mini album)

’Delict’ (unreleased?)

‘Big Deal’ (from 2021 ‘Stains’ mini album)

‘Olivia’ (from 2022 ‘Olivia’ single)

Learn more at www.tiberiusb.com

On a side note, I did feel sorry for the support act. While about a third of the audience was fully engaged, and others watched politely, the remainder (maybe the majority) chatted throughout the set. At times it was hard to hear the band above the noise of the audience’s chatter. Support acts may not be the main reason for attending a concert, but they deserved some respect. If people want to hear the sound of their own voices, rather than the performing artist, at least wait until the set has finished, or go down the pub.