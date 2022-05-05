Voting under way in Rottingdean Coastal by-election

Voting is under way in the Rottingdean Coastal by-election this morning (Thursday 5 May).

There is a vacancy for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council after Conservative councillor Joe Miller resigned.

Polling stations are due to be open from 7am to 10pm and the votes are due to be counted late tonight.

The ward includes west Saltdean, Rottingdean, Ovingdean, Roedean, Brighton Marina and roads in east Brighton south of Bristol Gardens and east of Church Place and Rock Street.

The six candidates are

Libby Darling – Green

Lynda Hyde – Conservative

Robert McIntosh – Labour

Stewart Stone – Liberal Democrat

Stephen White – Independent

Alison Wright – Independent

…

At the last local elections in May 2019, Bridget Fishleigh, an Independent, was elected along with Conservatives Mary Mears and Joe Miller.

She became the first Independent elected to the council in more than 10 years.

Until then, Rottingdean Coastal was regarded as a ward with three safe Tory seats.

On Monday (2 May) all six candidates took part in a hustings organised by Brighton and Hove News in collaboration with the Local Democracy Reporting Service.