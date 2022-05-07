BREAKING NEWS

Protesters gather outside police HQ over fatal crash

Posted On 07 May 2022 at 3:03 pm
A crowd of protesters has marched on Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes after 27-year-old Arthur Hölscher-Ermert died when he was hit by a police car a week ago.

Arthur Hölscher-Ermert

Mr Hölscher-Ermert died at the scene after the crash on the A259 South Coast Road, in Peacehaven, late last Saturday night.

As the protesters, led by family and friends, made their way towards the police HQ, in Church Lane, they chanted: “We want justice.”

They have used the hashtag #justiceforarthur on social media.

Mr Hölscher-Ermert’s brother Karl said on Facebook: “This cannot happen to another person.

“Arthur had his future stolen by Sussex Police. It is our duty to fight this for him and get Arthur the justice he so rightly deserves.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started to review video footage from the night to try to establish exactly what happened and why.

The watchdog said that it had told a police constable that he was under criminal investigation.

In a separate post, Mr Hölscher-Ermert said: “On Saturday 30 April, my brother was run over and killed by Sussex Police … No police officer has been suspended and the officer driving the vehicle is currently still on active duty, being paid.

“How can we trust the police? People who are meant to serve and protect. People we pay our taxes to to protect us.

“On Saturday 7 May we will mark a week anniversary of Arthur’s death, we want to hold a peaceful protest outside Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes in hope that this may get this case moving.”

Karl Hölscher-Ermert and family, friends and supporters made their way along Church Lane to Sussex Police HQ in Lewes today

Karl Hölscher-Ermert

