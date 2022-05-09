Becky Fury: C*nt!

Laughing Horse @ The Quadrant

With the unforgettably titled C*nt! (the only thing missing is u), if you’re offended by the word, then give this show a miss because, it is, essentially, a whole show about the use, origins and history about the word c*nt.

Award winning comic performer and artist, London based Becky Fury, in this, her new show, offers an anarchic, illuminating and darkly funny show exploring, amongst other things, who might be in our top three lists of loathed people (politicians feature strongly here!), alongside a break down of the semantics and heritage of this marmite of words.

Utilising a quirky series of accompanying slide shows, like a kind of Gonzo university lecture, she explores her “cuntdown of cunts” in which she depicts disgraced US President Trump as mercenary, Rambo, dubbing him “Agolf Twitler”.

Discussing Boris Johnson, she tells us that the “the cuntry has spoken” before heading up a conspiracy alley with an interactive chat about covid, and how some allege that it is caused by 5G. Flashing up an image of a pentagram, which broken down as a word means 5G – Penta (meaning 5) etc. Got it?! Moving on from this, we are treated to a series if ephemera useful for, erm, dinner parties? For instance, did you know that the humble “Blue whale has biggest …”.

With lots of witty asides, you can see that Fury has a unique way of thinking exploring the politicised negative use of the word in title, how to replace the capitalist diagram with lizards at the top which entailed lots of slides of lizards, and also how she’d forgotten to bring her dissertation on a Marxist superstructure with her. This kind of dry humour is not to everyone taste, but the audience were definitely focussed on her discourse, with a lot of informal banter and questions along the way.

She touches on her petition to turn the Houses of Parliament into a Wetherspoons pub currently standing at 18.7k shares with comments including “The Houses of Parliament are pointless and might as well be useful”.

In the second part of this show, she turns away from those in public life to unpick her “cuntometer” and statistics exploring what she calls “peak cunt” before moving on to names for genitalia and lack of names for women’s sexual parts which invoked some interplay with the audience about their own tackle. I hadn’t realised that the word vagina means sword sheaf as she tells us, and that in roman times the word

cunnus came here through the Romans where it had a dual meaning but originally comes from the Sanskrit.

Touching on medieval terms for this organ such as cunnus diaboli, the medieval term for ‘devilish cunt’, she discusses the psychology of the word. Mentioning an unknown (to me) poem of Scottish wordsmith Robert Burns, she quotes:

Nae Hair On’t

Yestreen I wed a lady fair, And ye wad believe me, On her cunt there grows nae hair, That’s the thing that grieves me. It vexed me sair, it plagu’d me sair, It put me in a passion, To think that I had wad a wife, Whase cunt was out o’ fashion.

She explores veiled mentions to this part of the woman’s body in Shakespeare’s Hamlet:

Hamlet: Lady, shall I lie in your lap?

Ophelia: No, my lord.

Hamlet: I mean, my head upon your lap?

Ophelia: Ay, my lord.

Hamlet: Do you think I meant country matters?

We are treated to topics including the girlgoyle, pudenda badges from 14th century, frightening off the devil, Victorian idea of femininity and the Greek goddess of humour who is shaped like a vagina. It certainly wasn’t boring! There are also many examples of the word being used in our national censuses as a surname, possibly as a way to evade the taxman. This latter part was the bit I enjoyed the most, seeing thousands of years of use of the same word in so many ways.

This show is hard to pigeonhole as it’s pretty niche. It’s funny, and informative but not for the fainthearted. I enjoyed it and learnt a fair amount too but it requires an audience of a certain maturity to really get the best from it. But, with two more nights at the Brighton Fringe, why not join this comedic exploration of the taboo, and beef up your history too!

VENUE DETAILS

Laughing Horse @ The Quadrant

12-13 North Street, Brighton

BN1 3GJ

Brighton Fringe Performances

09 May 2022 20:30 – 21:20 Duration: 50 minutes

10 May 2022 20:30 – 21:20 Duration: 50 minutes

Pricing notes

In-person the show is on donation (by collection at the end – bring cash) but digital tickets are £5. Digital tickets are available to the performance on Tuesday 10 May.