Punk legends Johnny Moped set to play Concorde 2 in Brighton

Punk legends Johnny Moped have announced that they will be performing live at the popular Concorde 2 venue in Brighton on Sunday 29th May 2022. They will be playing live at ‘The Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert’ in order to celebrate the life of the famous punk rock and fashion icon that sadly passed away last month.

The Charity Concert will run from 2pm until 11pm and will feature no less than 12 specially selected music groups who were either friends of Jordan’s or were bands that produced music that she loved. The proceeds from ticket sales will be going to Cats Protection and the Music Venue Trust.

Already confirmed for this event in addition to Johnny Moped are Gaye Bykers On Acid, The Monochrome Set, Spizzenergi, Peter Perrett, Jamie Perrett, DITZ, Bootleg Blondie, AK/DK, The Pink Diamond Revue, Monakis, and Fruity Water.

Purchase your tickets from the Concorde 2 website HERE.

The last time Jordan witnessed Johnny Moped performing live was at The Water Rats on Gray’s Inn Road, Kings Cross, London on Saturday 7th December 2019. Jordan was there as she was being interviewed live on stage by Tony Drayton before the Johnny Moped set, as part of her ‘Defying Gravity: Jordan’s Story’ book launch tour.

Jordan was planning to see Johnny Moped live in Brighton, but sadly she passed away before the concert took place. Just in case you missed it, here is the review of Johnny Moped from that night….

JOHNNY MOPED – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 30.4.22

I can assure you that it’s certainly no accident that the 77 minute epic documentary titled ‘Basically, Johnny Moped’ is rated a high 7.5 on IMDb. It’s a funny and often moving account of one of UK music’s great lost treasures – Johnny Moped. If you haven’t as yet watched it, then now is the time! Find it HERE.

I’m ashamed to admit that this was only my second live encounter with this South London mid 1970’s formed punk rock outfit, having witnessed them supporting the Damned back in 2018 at the Brighton Dome – Read our review of that night HERE.

Johnny Moped’s early personnel included the Damned’s lovable Captain Sensible and American singer-guitarist Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders fame. They proudly sacked Chrissie twice, but it certainly didn’t do her any harm did it.

Johnny Moped were ready formed for the punk rock movement and as frontman Paul Halford (aka Johnny Moped) reminded us during this afternoon’s set at The Prince Albert that they had played the famous Roxy Club in London. In fact they initially became one of the pioneering punk bands that played live there on a number of occasions. There two gigs in February 1977, one supporting Eater and one backing the Damned. The following month they played two more, one supporting Slaughter & the Dogs and the other backing the Damned. In April, they were on a bill that included Wire, X-Ray Spex and the Buzzcocks. Pedigree lineups indeed, but unlike all of those bands listed above, Johnny Moped were arguably still under the radar. Was it the moped word that is associated with modes? Who knows! But after a trio of singles and an album, the first incarnation of the band called it a day in 1978 after a four year stint.

But I guess you can’t keep a good act down and Johnny Moped have bounced back several times, in 1981, 1992 and then in 2007 to 2008 and now thankfully for the past 11 years they are back at it, and thank God for that!

The current line-up today consists of Paul Halford (aka Johnny Moped) on lead vocals, Slimey Toad on Fender Telecaster guitar, Jacko Pistorious on Fender bass, Robert Brook (aka Rock and Roll Robot) on Gibson guitar and Martin Parrott (aka Marty Love) on drums.

This afternoon the sun was shining outside, but inside the venue the punters were more than happy. The Albert was rammed full, which highlights the fact that the band are held dear amongst the mature punk fraternity. We were treated to in excess of 20 numbers – they didn’t quite stick to the setlist – and the performance commenced at exactly 3:30pm and concluded 83 minutes later at 4:53pm.

We were served a wonderful amount on 1976 style punk rock filled with the occasional Sex Pistols riff and enthusiastic drumming. You could see the camaraderie and friendly p*sstake banter between the band members all the way through the set – The lads were having fun!

There wasn’t a weak number to be found anywhere this afternoon, but the highlights for me were ‘Black Witch Climax Blues Band Genetic Breakdown’ (which was epic), ‘Catatonic’ (a decently fast punk number), debut single ‘No One’ (pure punk class), ‘Ain’t No Rock ‘n’ Roll Rookie’ (was the same), ‘Musical Bore’ (their ‘White Riot’ number), but best of all was ‘Darling, Let’s Have Another Baby’, which was dedicated to me by drummer Martin, as he was aware that my recently deceased partners earworm tune. Vocalist Paul informed us that it was written by their old bassist Fred Berk who sadly passed away.

The great thing about today’s songs was that it was impossible to tell which ones were released in 1977 and which ones came out in 2019, which certainly would suit the punk purists.

Johnny Moped setlist:

‘Devoid Of Emotion’ (from 2019 ‘Lurrigate Your Mind’ album)

‘No Way Back’ (from 2019 ‘Lurrigate Your Mind’ album)

‘Living In A Dream World’ (from 2019 ‘Lurrigate Your Mind’ album)

‘V.D. Boiler’ (from 1978 ‘Cycledelic’ album)

‘Panic Button’ (from 1978 ‘Cycledelic’ album)

‘Save The Baby Seals’ (from 1991 ‘The Search For Xerxes’ album)

‘Doom Spires’ (from 2019 ‘Lurrigate Your Mind’ album)

‘Hey Belinda!’ (from 2019 ‘Lurrigate Your Mind’ album)

‘Simon Cant’ (from 2016 ‘It’s A Real Cool Baby’ album)

‘Darling, Let’s Have Another Baby’ (from 1978 ‘Cycledelic’ album)

‘Every Dream Came True’ (from 1991 ‘The Search For Xerxes’ album)

‘Hell Razor’ (from 1978 ‘Cycledelic’ album)

‘Loony’ (Slimey Toad solo single)

‘Black Witch Climax Blues Band Genetic Breakdown’ (from 2019 ‘Lurrigate Your Mind’ album)

‘Real Cool Baby’ (from 2016 ‘It’s A Real Cool Baby’ album)

‘Catatonic’ (from 2019 ‘Lurrigate Your Mind’ album)

‘Incendiary Device’ (from 1978 ‘Cycledelic’ album)

‘No One’ (from 1977 ‘No One’ single)

‘Ain’t No Rock ‘n’ Roll Rookie’ (from 2016 ‘It’s A Real Cool Baby’ album)

‘Hard Lovin’ Man’ (from 1978 ‘Little Queenie’ single)

(encore 1)

‘Groovy Ruby’ (from 1978 ‘Cycledelic’ album)

‘Hiawatha’ (from 1991 ‘The Search For Xerxes’ album)

‘Musical Bore’ (from 2016 ‘It’s A Real Cool Baby’ album)

(encore 2)

‘I Believe Her Lies’ (from 1991 ‘The Search For Xerxes’ album)

More information on Johnny Moped HERE and HERE.