The Top 5 music performances at this year’s Great Escape

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have witnessed many of this year’s concerts during The Great Escape New Music Festival which took place in many venues throughout the city of Brighton and Hove on Wednesday 11th, Thursday 12th, Friday 13h and Saturday 14th May.

We are currently sifting through in excess of 10,000 photographs from The Great Escape, Alternative Escape and Unofficial Alternative Escape events. We are also collating our reviews on the many artists that we have enjoyed at the event. Keep an eye out for our reports on these events over the coming days and weeks.

In the meantime, in order to whet your appetite of what is to follow, the Brighton & Hove News ‘TGE’ coverage team have each secretly chosen their Top 5 gigs without discussing it with each other beforehand and the editor who collated the information wrote his down first. Without further ado here’s the results:

The Brighton & Hove News Music Teams combined Top 5 Great Escape 2022 performances (where point rankings are 5 for 1st down to 1 point for 5th):

1. THUMPER (THE MVT STAGE) 13.5.22 (14 points)

2. KATY J PEARSON (HORATIOS) 14.5.22 (11 points)

3. PRIESTGATE (GREEN DOOR STORE) 12.5.22 (9 points)

4. KID KAPICHI (CHALK) 14.5.22 (8 points)

4. VLURE (HORATIOS) 12.5.22 (8 points)

Here are our individual Top 5’s:

Nick Linazasoro (Music Editor)

THUMPER (THE MVT STAGE) 13.5.22 BĘÃTFÓØT (KOMEDIA STUDIO) 12.5.22 VLURE (HORATIOS) 12.5.22 JOE & THE SHITBOYS (WATERBEAR) 12.5.22 PIRI & TOMMY (CONCORDE 2) 14.5.22

Sara-Louise Bowrey (Photographer)

KID KAPICHI (CHALK) 14.5.22 THUMPER (THE MVT STAGE) 13.5.22 THE HARA (BRIGHTHELM CENTRE) 14.5.22 JOE & THE SHITBOYS (WATERBEAR) 12.5.22 DITZ (THREE WISE CATS (CASABLANCA)) 14.5.22

Cris Watkins (Photographer)

THUMPER (THE MVT STAGE) 13.5.22 PRIESTGATE (THE GREEN DOOR STORE) 12.5.22 KID KAPICHI (CHALK) 14.5.22 CASSYETTE (CHALK) 12.5.22 JOE & THE SHITBOYS (THE HOPE & RUIN DOWNSTAIRS) (Unofficial Alternative Escape) 12.5.22

Michael Hundertmark (Photographer)

KATY J PEARSON (HORATIOS) 14.5.22 SINHEAD O’BRIEN (AMAZON NEW MUSIC STAGE) 12.5.22 DEAD PONY (ONE CHURCH) 13.5.22 SCALPING (COALITION) 13.5.22 ALICE PISANO (PATTERNS UPSTAIRS) 12.5.22

Mike Burnell (Photographer)

MEDICINE CABINET (CHALK) 12.5.22 PEANESS (SHIPWRIGHT’S YARD) (Alternative Escape) 13.5.22 MOMMA (SHIPWRIGHT’S YARD) (Alternative Escape) 13.5.22 DREYA MAC (CONCORDE 2) 14.5.22 YARD ACT (CHALK) 13.5.22

Guy Christie (Photographer)

PANIC SHACK (BRIGHTHELM CENTRE) 13.5.22 BAD WAITRESS (GREEN DOOR STORE) 13.5.22 LIME GARDEN (THE HOPE & RUIN DOWNSTAIRS) (Unofficial Alternative Escape) 12.5.22 HIGHSCHOOL (KOMEDIA BASEMENT) 12.5.22 DIVORCE (THE HOPE & RUIN DOWNSTAIRS) 13.5.22

Phil Newton (Photographer)

GRETEL HÄNLYN (UNBARRED BREWERY) (RSVP Party) 13.5.22 TELENOVA (KOMEDIA STUDIO) 12.05.22 KATY J PEARSON (HORATIOS) 14.05.22 ANDREW CUSHIN (TEMPEST INN) 13.05.22 SOFTCULT (VOLKS) 12.05.22

Martin J Fuller (Reviewer)

VLURE (HORATIOS) 12.5.22 PIRI & TOMMY (THE ARCH) 13.5.22 AUDIOBOOKS (HORATIOS) 14.5.22 BĘÃTFÓØT (KOMEDIA STUDIO) 12.5.22 PENELOPE ISLES (TGE BEACH STAGE) 14.5.22

Richie Nice (Reviewer)

PRIESTGATE (GREEN DOOR STORE) 12.5.22 JOE & THE SHITBOYS (THE HOPE & RUIN DOWNSTAIRS) (Unofficial Alternative Escape) 12.5.22 ENOLA GAY (QUEENS HOTEL) 12.5.22 NAKED LUNGS (JUBILEE SQUARE) 13.5.22 GUSTAF (CHALK) 13.5.22

Peter Greenfield (Reviewer)

HONEYGLAZE (UNBARRED BREWERY) (RSVP Party) 12.5.22 GOAT GIRL (AMAZON NEW MUSIC STAGE) 12.5.22 SWIM SCHOOL (HORATIOS) 12.5.22 COACH PARTY (COALITION) 14.5.22 MOMMA (UNBARRED BREWERY) (RSVP Party) 12.5.22

Mark Kelly (Reviewer)

THE BUG CLUB (BRIGHTHELM CENTRE) 13.5.22 COACH PARTY (COALITION) 14.5.22 PEANESS (ZAHARA) 13.5.22 LIME GARDEN (AMAZON NEW MUSIC STAGE) 14.5.22 KATY J PEARSON (KOMEDIA BASEMENT) 12.5.22

Richard Warran (Reviewer)

THE CLOCKWORKS (THE HOPE & RUIN) 12.5.22 HAMISH HAWK (BRIGHTHELM CENTRE) 12.5.22 KATY J PEARSON (HORATIOS) 14.5.22 THE GARRYS (GREEN DOOR STORE) 13.5.22 PLANET (VOLKS) 14.5.22

