BREAKING NEWS

Man suffers serious injuries in late-night attack in Brighton last night

Posted On 21 May 2022 at 5:18 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A man was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries in an attack late last night (Friday 20 May).

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Beaconsfield Road, Brighton.

“The incident happened near the junction with Preston Circus shortly before 11.50pm.

“A 33-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he currently remains.

“Two men were seen leaving the area.

“Officers attended the scene and a 45-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in custody at this stage.

“Police are keen to identify the second man in connection with this incident who was seen to be carrying a distinctive large blue bean bag.

“Police are also keen to identify two men who were seen to remain with the victim until the ambulance arrived.

“Witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV footage are asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1500 of 20/05.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com