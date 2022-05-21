Man suffers serious injuries in late-night attack in Brighton last night

A man was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries in an attack late last night (Friday 20 May).

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Beaconsfield Road, Brighton.

“The incident happened near the junction with Preston Circus shortly before 11.50pm.

“A 33-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he currently remains.

“Two men were seen leaving the area.

“Officers attended the scene and a 45-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in custody at this stage.

“Police are keen to identify the second man in connection with this incident who was seen to be carrying a distinctive large blue bean bag.

“Police are also keen to identify two men who were seen to remain with the victim until the ambulance arrived.

“Witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV footage are asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1500 of 20/05.”