Brighton Festival – Preview: Andy and the Odd Socks, Brighton Dome

Want something fun to do with your kids today at Brighton Festival? Come and join one of the most popular young children’s bands for a show full of fun and laughter. Andy and the Odd Socks star in their own Cbeebies/CBBC show Andy and the Band, where they help their fans and save the day – a 21st century version of The Monkees.

Taking place at this year’s Brighton Festival, and with popular kids TV presenter Andy Day, star of CBeebies’ hits Andy’s Wild Adventures and Andy’s Safari Adventures and now singer in his own ‘sock ‘n’ roll’ outfit that has even played Glastonbury. Along for the ride are Planet Rock guitarist Rio, nerdy cousin Mac on keyboards, cool Blu on bass and livewire drummer Moxy.

Like the Monkees before them, Andy and the Odd Socks appeal to young and old alike. Children adore their singalong lyrics, while the Odd Socks’ zany humour appeals to adult fans of The Mighty Boosh and Flight of the Conchords. This is going to be a popular family event! Since 2017, the band have supported the Anti-Bullying Alliance, sharing its values of individuality, acceptance and tolerance. They celebrate these ideals with their annual Odd Socks Day, writing a special song to mark each one. Andy and the Odd Socks show you can be silly yet have an important message to tell. The gang have a tour for 2022, you can find out all the dates for this here: https://andyandtheoddsocks.com/tour/

Date

Sun 22 May, 3pm

£15

Venue

Brighton Dome and Concert Hall, Church St, Brighton BN1 1UE, Brighton