Read Brighton and Hove News’ 168 reviews of this year’s Great Escape
The Great Escape is THE BIG new music event of the year in Brighton & Hove and our team at Brighton & Hove News managed to cover a staggering 168 live music performances during the four day event held at many venues different throughout the city from Wednesday 11th to Saturday 14th May.
There are so many up-and-coming new music acts to choose from that we were literally spoiled for choice!
Read our reviews in full by clicking on the links below, enjoy:
The Great Escape ‘Opening Party’ – Wednesday 11th May 2022.
The Great Escape – Thursday 12th May 2022.
The Great Escape – Friday 13th May 2022.
The Great Escape – Saturday 14th May 2022.
Tickets for next year’s Great Escape new music festival are available HERE.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.