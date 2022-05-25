Hove community group hosts covid spring booster jabs

A community group in Hove is hosting a covid-19 “spring booster” vaccination session tomorrow (Thursday 26 May).

The drop-in session will take place at St Richard’s Community Centre, in Egmont Road, on the Knoll Estate, in Hove.

The session is being hosted from 10.30am to 2.30pm by the Hangleton and Knoll Project, which has offices at St Richard’s.

The project team said that no booking was required for a jab – and that tea and biscuits would be available.

Health chiefs are particularly keen to give booster jabs to over-75s.

The mobile vaccination unit is being provided by Here, a health-focused not-for-profit social enterprise based in Brighton.

A dozen people had a top up vaccination at a similar session at the Hangleton Community Centre, in Harmsworth Crescent, Hove, last week.

The government’s covid database indicated that only one other person in the whole of Brighton and Hove had a covid jab on the same date.

There were nine patients with the virus in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, last Friday (20 May) – the most recent date for which figures are available.

There were no cases recorded in the neighbouring Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital.

One person died in the week to Friday 13 May with covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate.

The latest death takes the toll to 77 in the 19 weeks so far this year for which figures are available and up to 612 since the start of the pandemic.