WITH VIDEO: Security camera films two ‘Tyre Extinguishers’ suspects

A security camera filmed two suspected “Tyre Extinguishers” prompting Sussex Police to share a short video clip and ask the public to help indemnify them.

The force said: “Police would like to identify these two people in connection with a series of vehicles having their tyres deflated in Brighton and Hove.

“Officers are investigating dozens of incidents of SUV-type vehicles having the air let out of their tyres since the beginning of March, believed to be linked to a group calling themselves ‘Tyre Extinguishers’.

“At around 11.45pm on Monday 9 May, the two people in this footage were captured on CCTV in Glynde Road, Brighton.

“They can be seen to crouch down next to an SUV vehicle for a few seconds before leaving the scene.

“We have since received reports of tyres having been deflated in Glynde Road and the surrounding streets as well as other areas of the city.

“If you recognise the individuals, or have any information which could lead to their identification, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Extinguisher.”