BREAKING NEWS

Newly elected councillor announces cancer diagnosis

Posted On 07 Jun 2022 at 12:39 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Robert Mcintosh


The city’s newest councillor has today announced he has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Councillor Robert Mcintosh is currently undergoing treatment, and is due to undergo surgery next week.

The diagnosis followed a routine screening which took place during the Rottingdean by-election campaign last month.

In a statement, the local Labour group said: “He regards himself as fortunate in having received an early diagnosis, and is urging residents to undergo regular screens and tests in order to identify these kind of diseases whilst they are still treatable.

“Cllr Mcintosh is undergoing surgery next week, and whilst his emails will continue to be monitored, he asks for patience during his post-operation recovery.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com