Newly elected councillor announces cancer diagnosis

The city’s newest councillor has today announced he has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Councillor Robert Mcintosh is currently undergoing treatment, and is due to undergo surgery next week.

The diagnosis followed a routine screening which took place during the Rottingdean by-election campaign last month.

In a statement, the local Labour group said: “He regards himself as fortunate in having received an early diagnosis, and is urging residents to undergo regular screens and tests in order to identify these kind of diseases whilst they are still treatable.

“Cllr Mcintosh is undergoing surgery next week, and whilst his emails will continue to be monitored, he asks for patience during his post-operation recovery.”