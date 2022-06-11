BREAKING NEWS

The Charlatans legend Tim Burgess puts on a musically creative evening at Komedia Brighton

Tim Burgess live at Komedia Brighton 7.6.22 (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click pic to enlarge)

TIM BURGESS + DEAN McMULLEN – KOMEDIA BRIGHTON 7.6.22

With an album set to be released on the 23st September called ‘Typical Music’ Tim Burgess kicked off his tour in the intimate setting of the basement down at the Komedia in Brighton, courtesy of local promoters LOUT.

Tim Burgess and band live at Komedia Brighton 7.6.22 (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click pic to enlarge)

Tim Burgess was originally in a band called ‘The Electric Crayon Set’ who released one single ‘Hip Shake Junkie’ before joining ‘The Charlatans’ who were influenced by acid house and 1960.s style West Coast psychedelia as well as with the likes of ‘Syd Barrett’ and ‘Pink Floyd’. His success started with the debut single with The Charlatans, ‘Indian Rope’.

Dean McMullen live at Komedia Brighton 7.6.22 (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click pic to enlarge)

Dean McMullen’ provided the wonderful acoustic set for Tim Burgess and is coincidentally the tour manager for the tour! He has a record, ‘Part One’ due out for release on the 2nd of September and is also guitarist from the band called ‘Muncie Girls’ He starts off the evening nicely with charmingly soothing’ slow guitar songs with a short set also featuring one of his latest single’s ‘Clouds Hold Up The Sun’. It will not be too long before ‘Dean McMullen’ will be playing in Brighton again at The Hope & Ruin on the 10th September – Purchase your tickets HERE.

deanmcmullen.com

Tim Burgess and band live at Komedia Brighton 7.6.22 (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click pic to enlarge)

Anticipation was high and it was not too long till the lights dimmed down and the Komedia basement filled up with the devoted fans from Tim Burgess, not to mention film director Tim Pope being amongst the fans! Tim Burgess is a Bella Union artist and the Brighton based record label (headed up by ex-Cocteau Twin Simon Raymonde) uploaded the Tim Pope directed video of ‘The Ascent Of The Ascended‘, which has some very familiar scenery in it. See if you recognise where it has been filmed – Watch it HERE.

Tim Burgess and band live at Komedia Brighton 7.6.22 (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click pic to enlarge)

With little ceremony he gets straight into the song ‘Lucky Creatures’ with a catchy piano backing!.’ Tonight is the first night of the tour and the setlist focuses heavily on the last album released back in May 2020 ‘I Love The New Sky’. He does not wallow too much into his past with his older material as he had now released 5 solo studio albums as well as the fronted 13 Charlatans albums to boot.

Tim Burgess and band live at Komedia Brighton 7.6.22 (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click pic to enlarge)

His latest incanting features 6 band members set up on stage with ‘Dexy’s Midnight Runners’ violist, O Helen O’Hara as well as ‘Thighpaulsandra’, famed from ‘Spiritualized’!

Tim Burges’ guitarist live at Komedia Brighton 7.6.22 (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click pic to enlarge)

None of the songs sound alike with ‘Sweet Old Sorry Me’ featuring some magnificently played violin and pounding keys to a darker Charlatans version of ‘The Only One I Know’, which sparked a dance along in the audience. A further treat was ‘On My Corazon’ which sparked a singalong to the lyrics from the fans. One neat moment was when an audience member hands ‘Tim Burgess’ a drawing of himself, which he decides to keep as a memento!

Tim Burgess and band live at Komedia Brighton 7.6.22 (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click pic to enlarge)

Judging by the audience’s happy faces and Tim Burgess’ smile all evening, everyone had an enjoyable musically inspired evening and he can still inspire and create some uplifting songs!

Tim Burgess live at Komedia Brighton 7.6.22 (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click pic to enlarge)

Tim Burgess setlist:
‘Lucky Creatures’
‘Curiosity’
‘Only Took A Year’
‘I Got This’
‘Comme D’habitude’
‘The Mall’
‘Ascent Of The Ascended’
‘Here Comes The Weekend’
‘Oh My Corazon’
‘Empathy For The Devil’
‘View From Above’
‘Sweet Old Sorry Me’
‘Yours. To Be’
‘The Only One I Know’ (The Charlatans song)
‘Laurie’

www.timburgessofficial.com

Tour flyer

Tim Burgess setlist (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click pic to enlarge)

