Former mayor of Brighton and Hove dies aged 83

Tributes have been paid to a former mayor of Brighton and Hove, Ann Norman, who has died at the age of 83.

She was elected mayor in 2009 for a year and was a long-serving councillor for Withdean on Brighton and Hove City Council, alongside her husband Ken Norman.

The couple stood down at the last local elections in May 2019.

The Brighton and Hove Conservative group of councillors said that it was “sad to announce the passing of long-standing former councillor and mayor of the city, Ann Norman.

“Ann represented her community of Westdene as a councillor for 23 years from 1996 to 2019, first on the Brighton Borough Council and then later on Brighton and Hove City Council.

“First elected in 1996 as a councillor for the Westdene ward on the borough council, Ann was re-elected in 1999.”

After Brighton and Hove merged, Ann continued to represent the residents of Westdene as a councillor for the new Withdean ward.

She was elected a further four times in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 until her retirement in 2019.

The Conservatives said: “She had followed in the footsteps of her mother Gladys Morrison who was a councillor in Westdene in the late 1960s.

“And for much as her time as a councillor, Ann served alongside her husband Ken Norman, who was councillor in the same ward between 2002 and 2019.

“At the Town Hall, Ann took a particular interest adult social care and finance and was spokesperson for the Conservative group in these two areas at different times.

“Ann was an important part of the Conservative Administration in the city from 2007 to 2011 when she was cabinet member for adult social care.

“She was elected Mayor of Brighton and Hove for 2009-10.

“In addition to her role as a councillor, Ann was a stalwart for the Conservative Party, having been chair of the Brighton Pavilion Conservative Association on two separate occasions.

“As a local ward councillor, Ann was passionate about keeping the area clean, tidy and presentable and had a passion for looking after local parks.

“Ann had a long career at Sussex University from 1966 to 1991 in the School of Mathematics and Physics, where she worked in the teaching laboratory area, setting up experiments and also taking lecture theatre teaching. It was here where she met her husband Ken.

“Ann was a passionate gardener and with her husband Ken achieved six gold medals at the Chelsea Flower Show at the Bonsai category.

“She helped started the Sussex Bonsai Group and organise an International Bonsai Convention at Sussex University. She also had a passion for Tibetan terriers.”

Mr Norman paid tribute to his wife and said that Ann would be very much missed, adding: “Ann will be sorely missed for her whole attitude to life and her residents. She loved this area so much having moved into Westdene in the 1960s and never looked back.

“She was a real example of a councillor and a resident in the city. She was always polite and tried to help anybody do anything. She was so kind to everybody – she never turned anybody away.

“I’ve been touched by calls from many former colleagues and councillors who have said she was hard working and conscientious councillor.”

Conservative group leader Steve Bell paid tribute to Ann and her long contribution to the Conservative group and the city.

He said: “Ann was a long-standing member of the Conservative group and contributed so much over the years.

“The Conservative group are so sad at her passing and are supporting Ken at this difficult time.

“She was always passionate about Westdene and her residents and always made sure their voices were heard and made a lasting impression on the city.”