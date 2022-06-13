Hove deli learns whether it can serve customers drinks

A new delicatessen in Hove has been granted a licence to sell alcohol.

Jumps Deli, in Richardson Road, Hove, applied for a licence to serve wine from noon to 6.30pm but some neighbours objected.

So Brighton and Hove City Council convened a licensing panel – made up three councillors – to decide whether Jumps should have a premises licence.

The deli owner Vanessa Forder-Hogg, 53, of Langdale Road, Hove, and the “designated premises supervisor”, Simon Andrew, known as Jax, said that they just wanted to sell 175ml glasses of wine.

Neighbours shared their concerns at the licensing panel hearing on Monday 30 May, saying that a venue selling drink would lead to rowdy behaviour.

The panel – made up of councillors Clare Moonan, Jackie O’Quinn and Dee Simson – said that the hours of operation were “well within” the council’s licensing policy for a café.

The panel said: “While we recognise residents’ concerns, we consider that the combination of the measures in the operating schedule, conditions agreed with the police and additional conditions canvassed at the hearing should allay residents’ concerns with this modest application.

“The conditions are such that the premises could not without a fresh application become a pub, off-licence or night club.”

The deli’s opening hours are from 8.30am to 7pm, with wine sales licensed from noon to 6.30pm, allowing half an hour for drinking up time.

Wine cannot be sold by the bottle, according to the conditions attached to the licence, but by the glass only.

And the deli’s bosses were told that no more than two tables with four chairs could be set up outside the premises and not before 8am.