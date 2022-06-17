BREAKING NEWS

Mamma Mia! Brighton and Hove weighs up bid to host Eurovision again

Posted On 17 Jun 2022 at 4:28 pm
The Eurovision Song Contest could return to Brighton after the organisers indicated that this year’s winner Ukraine might not be able to host the event next year.

Brighton famously hosted the contest in 1974 when Abba won with Waterloo at the Dome, launching a global phenomenon.

Now, with war raging in Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union, which organises the event has signalled the prospect of opting for a British host city.

The United Kingdom came second with Space Man by Sam Ryder last month – the best performance in years and a sharp contrast to the tally of nil points last year.

The Green leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Phélim Mac Cafferty, said: “It would be an honour to host Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine.

“Brighton and Hove is renowned for its colourful and talented music scene and we punch above our weight on the global stage.

“Of course, it was in Brighton and Hove that Abba launched their global career when they won with Waterloo at the Brighton Dome in 1974.

“We’d love to see the event come back to the city and share some of our lucky stardust with the next global superstars.

“We will now approach the European Broadcasting Union and the BBC to formally express our interest.

“We know that many other cities will be interested in hosting and we look forward to hearing which city will be successful.

“After all, as Abba have said, the winner takes it all.”

