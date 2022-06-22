Thunderstorms set to hit Brighton and Hove tomorrow

A weather warning for thunderstorms and torrential rain over Brighton and Hove has been issued for tomorrow afternoon.

The Met Office has issued the warning covering most of the south of England and parts of Wales from 10am to midnight.

And the BBC’s forecast for Brighton and Hove sys thunder and lightning are expected between 3pm and 6pm.

The weather warning says: “Thunderstorms are likely to break out in some areas, particularly during the afternoon and early evening.

“While most places will probably miss them, where thunderstorms do occur there is a chance that in a few places up to 40mm of rain could fall in an hour or so and 40 to 60mm could fall in two or three hours.

“These torrential downpours may be accompanied by frequent lightning, whilst gusty winds and hail may also affect a few places.

“The exact location of the thunderstorms will be hard to pinpoint, so the warning area will be kept under review and updated if necessary.”