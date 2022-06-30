BREAKING NEWS

Girl’s wheelchair stolen from garden in Bevendean

Posted On 30 Jun 2022 at 3:56 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Nabiha’s wheelchair

The theft of a teenage girl’s wheelchair from a family’s front garden has left a Bevendean family shocked.

The distinctive black and blue slim wheelchair with pictures of spiders on both wheels belongs to Nabiha Chowdury, 15, who has epilepsy and chronic fatigue syndrome.

It went missing from their gated front garden in The Avenue, in the early hours of Wednesday, 29 June.

Mum Shipa Chowdhury posted on Facebook asking for help from the community after being “shocked” to see her daughter’s wheelchair had been stolen.

The family had been travelling back from a holiday in Egypt late the night before and had unloaded the car while tired, mistakenly leaving the wheelchair in the garden.

Mrs Chowdhury said: “We’re gutted. We’re never so careless with such an important piece of equipment.”

She said that the family would need to buy a second-hand wheelchair so her daughter wouldn’t suffer too much disruption to her school work while waiting for another one from the NHS.

She originally asked for help on local community Facebook groups, and said she was surprised by the offers of contribution towards a new aid for Miss Chowdhury.

She wrote: “I can’t figure out which low life scumbag would steal a disabled person’s wheelchair. I mean how sick are they? My poor teenage daughter is now left without a wheelchair for outdoor use.”

The incident has been reported to Sussex Police and is awaiting a crime number.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com