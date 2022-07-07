Billy Idol to tour UK with Television and Toyah as special guests

7th July 2022: Billy Idol has announced that Toyah will be joining the UK dates in October of ‘The Roadside Tour 2022’, alongside very special guest, Television. Billy will be heading out with some new music and a stack of timeless classics for his first appearances in the UK since 2018 and will play 6 Arena dates. Tickets are available from www.aegpresents.co.uk/billy-idol.

The ever-popular Toyah will bring an extra sense of fun to the tour. Alongside a flourishing acting career, Toyah carved out a successful musical career with three top ten UK hit singles in the 1980s and the Gold-selling album ‘Anthem’.

“We’re looking forward to having Toyah join us in the UK,” said Billy. “This is the final piece in what is going to be an epic show!”

“I am thrilled to be opening for Billy Idol on The Roadside Tour,” an excited Toyah commented. “Billy is an icon whose music has thrilled millions worldwide and continues to do so. Billy has created a style of rock that has gone on to inspire generation after generation. ‘Rebel Yell’, ‘White Wedding’ and ‘Mony Mony’ are up there with the all-time greats”.

“I can’t wait to start the tour and I am excited to be included in the fabulous line up alongside Television who made one of the first albums I ever bought.”

Billy Idol’s very special guests are Television featuring Tom Verlaine. Television will be performing their seminal debut album ‘Marquee Moon’ in full.

Billy’s touring band features his long-time guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens along with Stephen McGrath (bass, backing vocals), Billy Morrison (guitar, backing vocals), Paul Trudeau (keyboards, backing vocals) and drummer Erik Eldenius.

Billy Idol The Roadside Tour 2022 dates:

Thursday 13 October Manchester AO Arena

Monday 17 October Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 19 October London The SSE Arena, Wembley

Friday 21 October Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Sunday 23 October Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Tuesday 25 October Leeds First Direct Arena

Tickets for The Roadside Tour 2022 can be purchased from www.aegpresents.co.uk/billy-idol. All existing tickets are valid for the revised dates.

About Billy Idol

For forty-five years, Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock’n’roll, with an artistic resume to match the brilliant light of the image. First as the camera-ready front man for Generation X, between 1977 and 1981 Idol emerged with three albums that made positivity, emotional depth, and high pop synonymous with punk rock. In 1982, Idol embarked on a remarkable transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated clubland throb, wide-screen depth and drama, rockabilly desperation, the bold and simple lines of punk, and rock’n’roll decadence.

Embracing the new MTV music channel, videos for ‘White Wedding’, ‘Rebel Yell’ and ‘Eyes Without A Face’ established Idol as one of the iconic performers of his generation, a position he still holds today.

About Television

Formed in New York’s East Village in 1973, Television’s influence was felt worldwide with a particularly major effect on British post-punk rock as well as American indie rock.

Television’s debut album ‘Marquee Moon’, released in February 1977, was hailed by critics as one of the most striking and original recording debuts in years. The scissory, cascading guitar lines, the jabbing vocals, and the ‘psychotic calypso’ drumming demonstrated that there was nothing punky or muddled about Television — it had the silvery clarity of a poised knife.

‘Marquee Moon’ was ranked #128 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. It was also ranked #2 on Uncut magazine’s 100 Greatest Debut Records, and #3 on Pitchfork Media’s list of the best albums of the 1970s.

About Toyah

In furthering an acting career, Toyah left her native Birmingham for London and enjoyed a parallel musical career fronting her band, named Toyah, before establishing herself as a solo artist. Toyah had three UK Top Ten hits with ’It’s A Mystery’, ’I Want To Be Free’ and ‘Thunder In The Mountains’ and won Best Female Singer in the 1982 British Rock & Pop Awards, that later went on to become The Brits.

Her hit albums include the 2021 top 25-charting ‘Posh Pop’, ‘The Changeling’ and the gold-selling ‘Anthem’ which receives a remastered reissue in September 2022. Along with husband Robert Fripp, the couple have scored over 110 million of hits on YouTube with their racey Sunday Lunch series of weekly musical shorts.

