Brighton Trans Pride returns

Trans Pride Brighton is set to return to the city this weekend after two years of cancellations due to covid.

The march starts from Jubilee Square at midday on Saturday, 16 July and finishes at Brunswick Gardens.

Organisers have planned a shorter walk starting outside Metropole Hotel, joining the main group as it passes.

Sarah Savage from Trans Pride Brighton said: “Trans pride Brighton is about creating a community for trans people.

“I think a lot of other Pride events have lost sight of the fact that it’s about the community, and it’s about creating moments for newly-out individuals to connect with that community.

“Every year at Trans Pride someone comes up to me in tears and says, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever met another trans person’, or ‘This is the first time I’ve left the house dressed as the real me’.

“Those are the people that Trans Pride is for. Those are the people that any Pride should be for.”

The march culminates in a party from 1pm to 6pm at Brunswick Gardens and attendees are encouraged to wear face masks throughout the day to improve accessibility for the disabled LGBTQ community.

With the Met Office predicting highs of 24 degrees on Saturday, organisers are also advising to bring refillable water bottles.

Other events in the run up to the march include a trans swimming night at St Luke’s Pool and a trans cabaret at The Actors, where the march started in previous years.

The Duke of York’s Picturehouse is also hosting a Trans Pride film night on Friday, 15 July.

The trans pride march returns after two years hosting the event online due to the pandemic.

Details of all sports, community and march events throughout the week can be found here.