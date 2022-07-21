First secure bike hangars installed

The first 20 secure cycle hangars are being installed in Brighton and Hove this week – with another 80 set to follow.

The hangars will be rented out for about £1 a week to anyone living nearby, on a three, six or 12-montly basis.

The locations have been chosen according to requests from cyclists, local cycle theft rates, propensity to cycle and existing cycle storage.

Councillor Steve Davis, Co-Chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee said: “This really is a game-changer for a lot of people who want to cycle more but simply can’t because they don’t have the storage space.

“We saw from the response to our survey last year that residents really want them. With so many people living in shared accommodation, flats or houses where storage space is at a premium, it can be difficult for many people to find space to safely store their bikes.

“We know that if we want more people to travel actively and sustainably, we have to give them the right infrastructure.

“Cycle hangars are a really good incentive for people to travel more by bike because it means they don’t have to have it sitting in their hallway or carry it up several flights of steps.”

Each hangar is approximately the size of one car parking space and can hold up to six cycles. The hangars can be reconfigured to include adapted cycles and cargo bikes.

The first 20 are being installed in:

Stanford Avenue

Kings Road x2

Cleveland Road x 2

Scotland Street

Queens Park Road x2

Hamilton Road

Park Crescent Terrace

Hythe Road x3

Belgrave Street

Coventry Street x2

Cobden Road x2

Whichelo Place

St Catherine’s Terrace

The next tranche are proposed for:

Kingsley Road x 2

Cuthbert Road

Dorset Gardens

Evelyn Terrace x 2

John Street

Stanley Street x 2

Sutherland Road x 2

Chesham Street

Preston Drove

Springfield Road x 2

Warleigh Road x 2

Winchester Street

Clermont Terrace x 2

St Leonards Road x 2

Denmark Villas

Livingstone Road x2

Seafield Road x2

The Drive x2

Addison Road x2

Burton Villas

Cissbury Road x2

Lorna Road

Lyndhurst Road

The Drive

Dyke Road

Montgomery Street x2

Bonchurch Road

Hartington Road

Shanklin Road x2

Buller Road

Riley Road x2

Ewart Street x2

Franklin Street x2

Grove Street

Hampden Road

Islingword Place x2

Islingword Street x2

Lincoln Street

Buckingham Road x4

Montpelier Road x2

Norfolk Square

The council asked residents last year to complete an online survey, asking if they would be interested in having a cycle hangar on their street.

Those who completed the survey and left an email address have been contacted and offered the chance to apply for a space on a first come / first served basis. These have now been allocated by operator Falco.

Residents who wish to apply for a space can email rentals@falco.co.uk or call them on 01538 380080, specifying which hangar they would like a space in. They will then be contacted by Falco about the next steps.

If there are no spaces available, residents will be placed on a waiting list and informed when one becomes available.