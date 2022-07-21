First secure bike hangars installed
The first 20 secure cycle hangars are being installed in Brighton and Hove this week – with another 80 set to follow.
The hangars will be rented out for about £1 a week to anyone living nearby, on a three, six or 12-montly basis.
The locations have been chosen according to requests from cyclists, local cycle theft rates, propensity to cycle and existing cycle storage.
Councillor Steve Davis, Co-Chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee said: “This really is a game-changer for a lot of people who want to cycle more but simply can’t because they don’t have the storage space.
“We saw from the response to our survey last year that residents really want them. With so many people living in shared accommodation, flats or houses where storage space is at a premium, it can be difficult for many people to find space to safely store their bikes.
“We know that if we want more people to travel actively and sustainably, we have to give them the right infrastructure.
“Cycle hangars are a really good incentive for people to travel more by bike because it means they don’t have to have it sitting in their hallway or carry it up several flights of steps.”
Each hangar is approximately the size of one car parking space and can hold up to six cycles. The hangars can be reconfigured to include adapted cycles and cargo bikes.
The first 20 are being installed in:
- Stanford Avenue
- Kings Road x2
- Cleveland Road x 2
- Scotland Street
- Queens Park Road x2
- Hamilton Road
- Park Crescent Terrace
- Hythe Road x3
- Belgrave Street
- Coventry Street x2
- Cobden Road x2
- Whichelo Place
- St Catherine’s Terrace
The next tranche are proposed for:
- Kingsley Road x 2
- Cuthbert Road
- Dorset Gardens
- Evelyn Terrace x 2
- John Street
- Stanley Street x 2
- Sutherland Road x 2
- Chesham Street
- Preston Drove
- Springfield Road x 2
- Warleigh Road x 2
- Winchester Street
- Clermont Terrace x 2
- St Leonards Road x 2
- Denmark Villas
- Livingstone Road x2
- Seafield Road x2
- The Drive x2
- Addison Road x2
- Burton Villas
- Cissbury Road x2
- Lorna Road
- Lyndhurst Road
- The Drive
- Dyke Road
- Montgomery Street x2
- Bonchurch Road
- Hartington Road
- Shanklin Road x2
- Buller Road
- Riley Road x2
- Ewart Street x2
- Franklin Street x2
- Grove Street
- Hampden Road
- Islingword Place x2
- Islingword Street x2
- Lincoln Street
- Buckingham Road x4
- Montpelier Road x2
- Norfolk Square
The council asked residents last year to complete an online survey, asking if they would be interested in having a cycle hangar on their street.
Those who completed the survey and left an email address have been contacted and offered the chance to apply for a space on a first come / first served basis. These have now been allocated by operator Falco.
Residents who wish to apply for a space can email rentals@falco.co.uk or call them on 01538 380080, specifying which hangar they would like a space in. They will then be contacted by Falco about the next steps.
If there are no spaces available, residents will be placed on a waiting list and informed when one becomes available.
One Comment
Thanks to BHCC for allocating a little road space so that people who live in terraced houses and apartments don’t have to carry their bikes into their homes for them to be protected from the weather and damage/theft.