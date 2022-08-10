Council say thank you for big city clean-up after Pride

Most areas of the city have now been cleaned after the 30th anniversary celebration of Pride this weekend, Brighton and Hove City Council said today.

A whopping 85 tonnes of rubbish and litter were cleared over the weekend.

Pride celebrations along the parade route from Hove Lawns to Preston Park as well as the village party site in Kemp Town have now been cleared after a big clean up effort, the council said.

The clean up operations at the event sites was paid for by Brighton Pride, along with extra road sweepers along London Road over the weekend.

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty, leader of the council, said: “The clean up operation has been huge. Many thanks to everyone from the council’s Cityclean team and Pride who worked all weekend cleaning up.

“I’d also like to thank the beach clean volunteers and the business who helped clear waste in the Pride Village Party area.

“The city council is continuing the clean-up this week and anticipate it will take a few days.

“I want to thank the paid staff from the city council, the emergency services, health, transport and many volunteers who helped the city celebrate a great weekend.

“Many thanks to everyone who helped with this year’s Pride and all those who took part – you all made it an amazing celebration.”

The Big Pride Beach Clean drew about 600 volunteers who were offered free tickets to the We Are Fabuloso event on Sunday (7 August) in Preston Park.

The Sussex Dolphin Project tweeted their thanks today, saying: “Thank you to all the volunteers that attended Sunday’s Big Pride Beach Clean on Brighton beach with Sussex Dolphin Project, Surfers Against Sewage and our colleagues World Cetacean Alliance. Special thanks to Waterhaul for providing a range of equipment to help us.”

The council’s Cityclean team picked up 1.3 tonnes of litter, 700kg of recycling and 300kg of glass.

While some areas and side streets still need jet washing, extra staff are to continue the clean up this week.

The council said that it had an online form to request a clean up if residents knew of somewhere that still needed attention.