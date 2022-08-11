Lifeboat rescues stranded man after finding unmanned jetski heading to France

Lifeboat crew volunteers launched a rescue last night after spotting a jetski heading to France with nobody on it last night.

The Brighton RNLI volunteer crew were on a training exercise when they saw the unmanned jet ski travelling south.

The crew cut the engine after confirming no one was onboard and set out to find the driver.

They soon found a conscious man, wearing a buoyancy aid. He had come off the jet ski at 40mph.

He was taken back to the lifeboat station in Brighton Marina and assessed. He was also given some safety advice for future, which included always wearing a kill cord and having a means of calling for help on you.

The kill cord is designed to cut out a boat engine in case the driver goes overboard.

Lifeboat Operations Manager Roger Cohen MBE said the man had a “lucky escape with some minor bruising”.

Roger added: “This is exactly what we train for and I’m proud of the team recognising that there was something amiss with the jet ski and quickly finding the rider.

“This incident highlights the importance of a fully operational kill cord being on board a watercraft and used correctly.

“The RNLI recommend that before any watercrafts that are equipped with a kill cord are taken to sea, the operator should deliberately operate the kill cord to confirm it is operating correctly.”

Here are the RNLI’s key safety messages when using any personal watercraft: