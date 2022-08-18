Brighton and Hove students’ A-level results exceed national average

Students across Brighton and Hove achieved above average grades in their A-level results again this year, Brighton and Hove City Council said today (Thursday 18 August).

The council praised pupils, particularly for performing so well after two years of disruption linked to coronavirus pandemic measures.

Almost all of those sitting A-level exams earlier this summer were in one the first year group to have their GCSE exams cancelled.

The council said: “For the first year since 2019, assessments have been carried out this year by exam boards rather than by schools and colleges.

“The city’s headline results overall have been on or above the national average for the last nine years.

“This year is no exception with results once again above the national average.”

Green councillor Hannah Clare, who chairs the council’s Children, Young People and Skills Committee, said: “Our A-level students deserve all the praise and encouragement we can give them.

“While the assessment system is now back to normal, their studies were disrupted by the pandemic.

“They have had a very difficult couple of years and I applaud their commitment and resilience.

“Staff at our schools, colleges and independent training providers have also risen to the challenges they have faced and I’m really grateful for all their hard work.

“For those students who need extra support, our schools and colleges are ready to offer support through senior leaders and careers staff.

“The council’s youth employability team is available on Facebook and Twitter @yesbrightonhove.

“Students can also drop in to the Youth Employment Hub at Montague House, in Kemp Town, and see an adviser.

“We wish all our students well for the next phase of their lives, whether they choose to pursue further study or employment options.

“There is a wide range of vocational courses available in the city for young people. Apprenticeships offer opportunities to earn while you learn and get a strong foothold on the career ladder.”