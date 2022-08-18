BREAKING NEWS

Hove Park head ‘proud’ of school’s A-level results

Posted On 18 Aug 2022 at 6:00 pm
Hove Park School head Jim Roberts said that he was proud of his students as they celebrated their A-level results today (Thursday 18 August).

He praised staff as well as students and added: “We are all very proud of the students and their achievements.”

The school said: “Hove Park School is once again delighted with the exam results of our sixth form students and would like to congratulate them on their achievements.

“They have worked incredibly hard and their accomplishments will allow them to move on to the next step of their career pathways, whether that is university, an apprenticeship or straight into the world of work.

“Many students who took exams this year were unable to sit GCSEs in 2020 and so this summer’s exams were their first experience of external assessments.

“The resilience they have shown over the last couple of years is remarkable and we could not be prouder of them.”

Mr Roberts said: “The challenges of the last two years should not distract us from acknowledging and celebrating their individual success.

“Hove Park 6th Form is about helping students move forwards and taking the next step in their chosen career path.

“These results are a reflection of student commitment to their studies, high-quality teaching and pastoral support.

“We wish them all the very best and look forward to hearing about their future successes.”

Among those celebrating were Rob Almy who is due to go to Brighton University to train to be a PE teacher.

He credited the PE team at Hove Park for providing the inspiration for this future career.

Another student who is looking forward to studying at Brighton University is Melanie Gabriel who is preparing to start a foundation year studying pharmacy.

Nikolai Valkov is due to start a foundation year studying psychology at Sussex University and Mark Selby plans to start a three-year degree level apprenticeship in the police force.

Jessica Sturge is preparing to continue her Level 3 studies at the Greater Brighton Metropolitan College (GB Met).

She plans to take a visual merchandising course, with a view either to going on to an apprenticeship in the industry or to a degree course.

