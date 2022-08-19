BACA’s sixth formers win praise for ‘fantastic’ results

Dozens of sixth formers at the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) were celebrating “fantastic” A-level and BTEC results yesterday (Thursday 18 August).

Principal Jack Davies said: “I am so incredibly proud of all that our post-16 students have achieved.

“It is wonderful to see so many of our students progressing to Queen Mary, Sussex University, Swansea University and more – and pursuing further apprenticeships and work placements.”

As well as Queen Mary University of London, Sussex and Swansea, other BACA students are due to take up places at going to study at Kent University, Bath Spa University, City University London and Cardiff Metropolitan University.

BACA College head Tom Misenti said: “I am delighted and so proud of all of our students.

“During a year when covid still had an impact, but without the major adjustments of previous years, our students showed great determination and resilience with fantastic results.”

In addition to 25 students taking A levels, 11 students took an A level and another qualification and 16 students completed a BTEC Level 3 qualification.

BACA said: “We are proud to share the success of the BACA Year 13 cohort who have achieved an excellent set of results.

“Performance in our vocational courses was outstanding, with students achieving an average grade of Distinction across all courses.

“Students performed exceptionally well in digital media with over 85 per cent of diploma students achieving Double Distinction (D*).

“There was also a strong performance in A-level art, BTEC sport and sport science, A-level history, A-level maths and A-level English literature.”

BACA College student Jodie Morris achieved a Double Distinction in digital media and a distinction in sports exercise science.

On collecting her results, she said: “I really enjoyed my time here and had lots of support from all the staff, helping me get the grades I needed for my first-choice university.”

BACA said that other notable student successes included

Bobbie Dubey with a Triple Distinction in entrepreneurship and digital media

Tyler Jarvis and Ryan Grier with a Double Distinction in digital media

Charlie Duggan-Palmer with a Triple Distinction in sport and sport science

Chloe Upton with an A* in early years education and care

One student, Ben Fitzgerald, said: “After seven years I have grown and become the person I wanted and achieved a lot.”

Another student, Manomaye Dubey, said that it had been “an absolute pleasure” to study with Mr Misenti and his colleagues, adding: “BACA gave me the opportunity to aim for a Russell Group university and to broaden my horizon. Thank you so much to everyone!”