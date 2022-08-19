Welbeck commits to Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced that Danny Welbeck has signed a new contract that runs until June 2024.

The popular striker has been superb for the Seagulls since his return to fitness.

Danny joined the club in October 2020 and has made 53 appearances, and scored 12 goals.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “Danny has been brilliant for us from the moment he arrived. He became a part of the group quickly and has become a real leader.

“He uses his experience to help the group and is a great role model for the younger players.

“On the pitch he has been really important for us, he gives so much to the team and I am looking forward to continuing working with Danny in the coming seasons.”

Having made his debut with Manchester United in 2008 under Sir Alex Ferguson, Welbeck went onto win the Premier League, League Cup and Club Word Cup, as well as being named United’s Young Player of the Year in his breakthrough season.

He joined Arsenal in 2014 from United in a £16 million move, after making nearly 150 senior appearances for the Red Devils. With the Gunners he added an FA Cup to his trophy haul, netting 32 times in 126 outings before departing in 2019 at the completion of his contract, going onto spend a year with Watford.

The 31-year-old has made 42 senior appearances for England, having played at under-17 up to under-21 level for the Three Lions.

He has 16 goals for his country, including a memorable winner against Sweden at Euro 2012 to give England a 3-2 victory. He was also named in both the 2014 and 2018 World Cup squads.

If he scores goals for Albion in the Premier League this autumn, some commentators have suggested he is worthy of a place on the plane to Qatar.