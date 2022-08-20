Brunswick Festival returns after two-year covid absence

The Brunswick Festival is back this weekend after two years when it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The festival is taking place in Brunswick Square, in Hove, today (Saturday 20 August) and tomorrow from noon to 8pm.

The organisers said that it was the “40th edition” of the festival which would be “bringing people back together in Brunswick Square for a fabulous and fun weekend of free music and entertainment for the whole community”.

The Brunswick Festival Group said: “We are also delighted to announce that this year’s event will be brought to you in partnership with Brighton and Hove Heritage Commission.

“This is a fantastic new partnership that will help sustain and develop the festival for the future and support us to continue with our mission to offer diverse cultural activity that is free, inclusive and accessible to all.”

Brunswick Festival director Veronica Stephens said: “The past two year have been an extremely difficult and challenging time for all of us.

“We look forward to being able to reconnect with our local community and bring people back together again for a much-needed joyful celebration.”

Brighton and Hove Heritage Commission chairman and heritage commissioner Roger Amerena said: “This much-loved annual event embodies inclusivity and continuity of our local heritage.

“The Heritage Commission is delighted to be able to partner with the Brunswick Festival Group to ensure its continued success.”

Brighton and Hove City Council’s grant panel said: “Brunswick Community Festival is one of the city’s highest-profile neighbourhood celebrations and the Festival Group works with a wide range of third sector partners to ensure continuing high quality.”

The festival is due to be officially opened by the deputy mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Jackie O’Quinn.

In two years’ time, the organisers will be looking to mark 200 years since work started on building Brunswick Square.