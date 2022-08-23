It’s a blast for young cricketers

Young cricketers in Sussex will get a taste of the razzmatazz of the Vitality Blast later this month at their own Junior Champions League Finals Day.

It takes place at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove on Sunday (28 August) when finals at under-12, under-14 and under-16 level take place, with the oldest age group playing their game under lights.

The event is celebrating its tenth birthday and 66 players from six clubs across Sussex will take part in the day-long festival of junior cricket.

The winners of four Newbery Junior Leagues in the east, west, north and south of the county will compete in semi-finals to earn the right to attend the showpiece event of Sussex’s thriving junior programme.

The players will use the men’s changing rooms and facilities, walk out to music and have their photo and statistics displayed on the big screen.

Matt Parsons, who is one of Sussex’s territory managers, says the Junior Champions League remains one of the most important days in Sussex’s season.

He said: “The Junior Champions League is ten years old this season and has built into a showpiece event to conclude the junior T20 summer.

“It’s great to give all those involved the full T20 VIP treatment, from the balcony walk-on, photos and stats displayed on the scoreboard / big screen and even introductions over the public address.

“The aim of the competition continues to provide opportunity to both play more cricket, prevent matches from being conceded in the leagues and giving once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to those young club cricketers, who have dreamt of playing at Hove.

“And in the case of the under-16s, they get to do that under the lights. It’s a brilliant showcase of our thriving junior cricket in Sussex and definitely one of the best days of the season.”

Of the 198 affiliated clubs in Sussex, more than half – 91 – have a junior section.

Community cricket director Gary Wallis-Tayler said: “Providing opportunities for children to access the playing facilities at the 1st Central County Ground is extremely important and helps create lifelong memories for all those involved.

“This event is always a fantastic spectacle and helps us showcase talented teams and players from within our junior cricket network.

“Over the last ten years it has grown from strength to strength and the clubs lucky enough to reach the final absolutely love coming to Hove.

“The numbers of junior players in Sussex has been pretty consistent over the last three years despite the pandemic which is great to see.”