Brighton head praises ‘resilience’ of GCSE students on results day

Students at the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) have been praised for their “resilience” as they celebrate their GCSE results today (Thursday 25 August).

BACA, which is run by Aldridge Education, said that the results today followed on from a strong performance when A level results were published last week, with collective and individual successes.

Principal Jack Davies said: “The students have been such a pleasure to work with.

“They have faced considerable disruption over the last 18 months yet they have demonstrated real resilience and a can-do spirit.

“I would like to thank each one of them, their parents/carers and the staff who all rightly share the successes today.”

Aldridge Education chief executive officer Jane Fletcher said: “Today is a celebration of the achievement of every single one of our young people.

“They have had to demonstrate a considerable amount of resilience, hard work, focus and commitment in light of the challenges posed by covid.”

Stand-out students included Cosmo Calesini who had fantastic results, with seven grade 9s, a grade 8, a grade 7 and a Double Distinction (D*).

Cosmo plans to study A levels at Brighton College where he has been awarded a full scholarship.