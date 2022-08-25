BREAKING NEWS

Brighton head praises ‘resilience’ of GCSE students on results day

Posted On 25 Aug 2022 at 4:56 pm
By :
Comment: 0

BACA associate assistant principal Jodie Bovington, with pupil Vanessa Odi and principal Jack Davies

Students at the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) have been praised for their “resilience” as they celebrate their GCSE results today (Thursday 25 August).

BACA, which is run by Aldridge Education, said that the results today followed on from a strong performance when A level results were published last week, with collective and individual successes.

Principal Jack Davies said: “The students have been such a pleasure to work with.

“They have faced considerable disruption over the last 18 months yet they have demonstrated real resilience and a can-do spirit.

“I would like to thank each one of them, their parents/carers and the staff who all rightly share the successes today.”

Aldridge Education chief executive officer Jane Fletcher said: “Today is a celebration of the achievement of every single one of our young people.

“They have had to demonstrate a considerable amount of resilience, hard work, focus and commitment in light of the challenges posed by covid.”

Stand-out students included Cosmo Calesini who had fantastic results, with seven grade 9s, a grade 8, a grade 7 and a Double Distinction (D*).

Cosmo plans to study A levels at Brighton College where he has been awarded a full scholarship.

BACA student Cosmo Calesini with principal Jack Davies

BACA student Cameron Ball with associate assistant principal Jodie Bovington

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com