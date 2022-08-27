BREAKING NEWS

Albion beat Leeds and go joint top of Premier League on points

Posted On 27 Aug 2022 at 5:11 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Leeds United 0

A second-half goal by Pascal Gross propelled Albion to second in the Premier League and level on points with champions Manchester City.

Albion led the world’s greatest league outright for a short while during the afternoon as City came from behind before overcoming Crystal Palace.

But three points at home to Leeds mean that the Seagulls have not lost in their past nine Premier League matches, the club’s record unbeaten run in the top flight.

More follows …

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com