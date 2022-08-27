Albion beat Leeds and go joint top of Premier League on points

Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Leeds United 0

A second-half goal by Pascal Gross propelled Albion to second in the Premier League and level on points with champions Manchester City.

Albion led the world’s greatest league outright for a short while during the afternoon as City came from behind before overcoming Crystal Palace.

But three points at home to Leeds mean that the Seagulls have not lost in their past nine Premier League matches, the club’s record unbeaten run in the top flight.

More follows …