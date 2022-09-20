A27 closed both ways after serious crash

The A27 has been closed in both directions this morning (Tuesday 20 September) after a serious crash just outside Lewes.

The crash is understood to have involved a motorcyclist who was riding east earlier this morning.

Drivers in the long queues of traffic have reported delays of about an hour, having set off from Brighton and Hove or on their journey to Brighton and Hove.

And Sussex Police have warned that the road closure will remain in force for several hours.

Shortly before 8am the force said: “The A27 has been closed in both directions between Beddingham and Southerham roundabouts near Lewes and will be for some time.

“Please find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.”

At 9.43am Sussex Police posted a message on Facebook. It said: “The A27 is currently closed in both directions at Lewes following a serious collision.

“Emergency services remain at the scene between the Beddingham and Southerham roundabout.

“The road is closed in both directions while we respond to this incident.

“It is expected to remain closed for a number of hours and motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

“Officers have thanked the public for their patience while this incident is responded to.”