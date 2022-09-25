Brighton and Hove Albion beat Reading in WSL clash at Amex

Brighton and Hove Albion beat Reading 2-1 before more than 5,000 fans in their Women’s Super League match at the Amex this afternoon (Sunday 25 September).

Lee Geum-min and Katie Robinson scored a goal in each half to put Brighton 2-0 in front – even though Reading enjoyed more possession.

Reading striker Charlie Wellings scored a late consolation goal for the visitors in stoppage time.

Albion dominated the first half, with almost a dozen shots, including a couple from Lee which were saved by Grace Moloney in the Reading goal.

Lee had a goal disallowed for offside – just after Reading had an effort ruled out for the same reason.

Then, five minutes before half time, Moloney was unable to deal with a cross from Jorja Fox and the ball fell to Lee who made no mistake.

After the break, Reading were more positive but struggled to capitalise.

Robinson did, though, for Brighton in the 80th minute, with Lee providing the assist.

The Royals didn’t give up and pressed forward until Wellings rounded off the afternoon with a firm finish.

Brighton sit seventh in the WSL table, with three points from their opening two games.