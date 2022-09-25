DITZ rattle the Resident racks with ‘The Great Regression’

DITZ – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 24.9.22

Brighton five-piece DITZ are a band on the rise. The brooding power of their dark post-punk soundscapes, coupled with ferociously energetic performances, has won them a growing army of followers since their first EP in 2016. It had been a long time coming, but their debut album ‘The Great Regression’ was finally released through Alcopop Records on 4th March 2022, to great acclaim. One track, ‘Ded Würst’, was enthusiastically championed by Steve Lamacq of BBC Radio 6 when released as a single.

The album was out on CD, cassette, and digital formats, but a vinyl version was the last missing piece of the release jigsaw. Burgeoning demand and ever increasing supply difficulties have made for very long production lead times, which is why I now find myself in a crowd of people queuing down Kensington Gardens in Brighton on the 24th September. We’re waiting, in excited anticipation, outside Resident Music for an in-store performance to celebrate the arrival of the vinyl. Like the release itself, things are running a little late, but everyone’s in good spirits.

We file in and take our places between the record racks. In-store performances are often stripped down or acoustic affairs, but it’s immediately clear that won’t be the case this evening. I take position next to Caleb’s bass stack of an Ampeg head and two Barefaced cabs, and I can see there’s a full Gretsch drum kit set up in the corner. Two impressively roadworn and gloweringly substantial guitar amps have been hoisted onto the counter. The familiar but tiny vocal PA with its single mic, used for in-store shows here, will have to be punching above its weight tonight.

The band clamber over the counter and take their places to a loud cheer. I can’t see much of guitarist Jack, as he is on the other side of a pillar, but other than that it’s as close up and personal as you like. A ringing build of guitar effects and cymbals introduces the briskly uptempo ‘Clocks’. Caleb is thrashing out a mighty bass grind, which I’m observing from about a foot away, and drummer Sam is pounding the kit with full force, alternating high-speed tom rolls with big snare and cymbal hits. Predictably, Cal’s vocal is fairly low in the mix, but these songs are so familiar now that no-one is likely to be too bothered. The opening number breaks down into the ticking of a clock, simulated on the hi-hat, with clanging chimes on guitar and a final booming bong on the bass, before we’re into the clanking industrial beat of ‘Ded Würst’, interspersed with bursts of extreme noise. It’s a moving and visceral experience.

“We are DITZ from Brighton,” Cal offers, in case anyone wasn’t sure. The tiny PA is feeding back in its efforts to keep up with the heavyweight backline. They are going to play all the tracks from the album in order, which eases any worry about figuring out the setlist. Next up then is ‘Summer Of The Shark’. Drummer Sam has his shirt off, so is clearly going to be continuing at full intensity. Indeed, the power of his playing soon has record sleeves cascading off the shelves. He contrasts the pounding tom assault with delicate tapping on the rims and cymbal stands.

The relatively languid beat of ‘Three’ builds menacingly before breaking down into a more intricate rhythm, with rising howls of effects-laden guitar from Anton and Jack. They stay busy on the more angular number ‘The Warden’, which morphs into a stunningly atmospheric outro punctuated by flurries of brisk tom rolls.

“I cut a striking figure and it cuts me back,” intones Cal over the bass throb of ‘I Am Kate Moss’. The album’s lyrics touch on various themes of identity, appearance, gender, and the dispiriting workaday grind, although you’d be hard pressed to discern much of that just from today’s performance. The vocalist is exploring the limitations of the space available, clambering onto the shop counter to survey the packed crowd. A jittering guitar line reverberates around the room.

“Resident was the second shop I ever came to in Brighton… after Budgens,” Cal reminisces, introducing the gathering menace of ‘Instinct’. An ethereal wail of ghostly guitar leads into ‘hehe’. The guitarists both have extensive pedalboards which are getting plenty of use. They segue into the powerful and expansive ‘Teeth’, which features some stunning bass work that I’m very much enjoying watching at close quarters.

There are thank you shout outs to Resident, and to the band’s manager and booking agent, then we’re into the album closer, ‘No Thanks, I’m Full’. Cal hops over the counter and disappears out the back, leaving the band to a playout of sublime intensity. I’m utterly transported, lost in the music, and dancing in a frenzy, which isn’t something you can always say of a trip to a record shop.

It’s been an awesome performance, and the audience are keen to hear an encore. We’re actually treated to two more songs: a cover of Peaches’ ‘F*ck The Pain Away’, and the excellent ‘Seeking Arrangement’, from the 2020 ‘Five Songs’ EP. The live show concludes and a long queue forms around the shop to get records signed.

If you like music that’s thoughtful yet heavy, with extreme contrasts of intricacy and power, chances are you’ll like DITZ. If you’re not yet familiar, I strongly recommend you check out ‘The Great Regression’, out now on all the usual digital platforms and finally available on all physical formats too.

DITZ are:

Cal – Vocals

Anton – Guitar

Caleb – Bass

Sam – Drums

Jack – Guitar

DITZ Setlist:

‘Clocks’ (from 2022 ‘The Great Regression’ album)

‘Ded Wurst’ (from 2022 ‘The Great Regression’ album)

‘Summer Of The Shark’ (from 2022 ‘The Great Regression’ album)

‘Three’ (from 2022 ‘The Great Regression’ album)

‘The Warden’ (from 2022 ‘The Great Regression’ album)

‘I Am Kate Moss’ (from 2022 ‘The Great Regression’ album)

‘Instinct’ (from 2022 ‘The Great Regression’ album)

‘Hehe’ (from 2022 ‘The Great Regression’ album)

‘Teeth’ (from 2022 ‘The Great Regression’ album)

‘No Thanks, I’m Full’ (from 2022 ‘The Great Regression’ album)

(encore 1)

‘Fuck The Pain Away’ (Peaches Cover) (from 2020 ‘5 Songs’ EP)

(encore 2)

‘Seeking Arrangement’ (from 2020 ‘5 Songs’ EP)

For further information on DITZ, visit their official website ditzband.com or visit their ‘linktree’ HERE.