‘Celebrating Debut Albums’ on National Album Day – 15th October 2022

National Album Day returns for its fifth year on 15th October 2022, and this year the theme is ‘Celebrating Debut Albums’!

As you would expect, many record stores the length and breadth of the land and getting involved with this exciting venture. One of those being Brighton based Resident, who are based in the North Laine area of town.

As well as stocking the many National Album Day special releases, they will also be hosting a special instore performance from London’s PVA on 15th October, whose debut long player, titled ‘Blush’ is due to drop the day before. PVA will be playing live in the record store from 6:30pm. You can find the details HERE.

This will give fans a chance to get up close and personal with this exciting up-and-coming new band and hear tunes from the new ‘Blush’ album ahead of their headline show at Chalk on 26th October. Details on that can be found HERE.

The ‘Blush’ album is available in various formats and configurations including a special ‘Dinked’ edition which you can find HERE and HERE.

Find out more about PVA HERE.

The National Album Day list of exclusive debut albums that are being released or re-issued on vinyl and CD to coincide with this annual event will be available to purchase in participating UK indie stores (including Resident), HMV and Fopp, Amazon and other outlets on the day, but can be pre-ordered now. We expect that you are curious to find out the full list of releases? Yes, thought so! They can be found HERE.