PVA announce debut album and Brighton gig

London’s PVA initially formed in the aftermath of a house party in 2018 and the three-piece have since earned a fearsome reputation as one of the capital’s premier live outfits, garnering hardcore support before even setting inside a studio.

The group meld industrial miasma, new-wave, post-punk and a focused pop swagger in one pungent multi-genre cocktail, which has won them fans up and down the country, as well as recent support slots with the likes of Squid, HMLTD, Dry Cleaning and The Orielles.

PVA are signed to Ninja Tune and on 7th August 2020 they released ‘Divine Intervention (Gum & Ginoli Remix)’, which saw play-listing at 6 Music alongside deserved international press support – perhaps captured most succinctly with an excitable “God, it’s good” from The Guardian.

This was followed on 20th October by their debut 4 track EP ‘Talks (Remixes)’. which witnessed the production duties of the mercurial Dan Carey (black midi, Bat For Lashes, Fontaines D.C.).

Exactly a month later (20th November) saw the unveiling of their debut 12” vinyl in the form of ‘Toner’, and on 11th March 2021 they dropped ‘Talks (Remixes II)’ with the remixes coming from black midi’s DJ Dairy and Squid’s INK.

Today (19th July) they have announced the release of their debut long player ‘BLUSH’ which is set to drop on 14th October via Ninja Tune. In celebration they have also shared a new track titled ‘Hero Man’, alongside with the news of their first UK & EU headline tour at the end of the year.

Tickets for the UK leg of the tour will be available for pre-sale from 10am on 22nd July for anyone who pre-orders the album by 3pm on 21st July.

The Brighton concert date is Wednesday 26th October 2022 and courtesy of local promoters One Inch Badge, PVA will be playing live at Chalk.

The 'BLUSH' album is available in various formats and configurations including a special 'Dinked' edition

